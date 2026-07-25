Three Expiring Contracts The Hawks Could Target After The Lu Dort Trade

The Atlanta Hawks have shown they aren't content with standing pat when there's a reasonable opportunity to make them better in the short-term. General manager Onsi Saleh and the rest of Atlanta's front office has made it a point to repeatedly add players who are on expiring contracts and then make the decision on whether to bring them back in the offseason. It creates the potential for a lot of roster turnover, but the Hawks have managed the situation well. They've already locked up the core guys in Jalen Johnson, Dyson Daniels, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Onyeka Okongwu.

Adding players like Lu Dort is just a way of improving the team's floor without placing a finite cap on the ceiling.

They already made one tough decision by admitting their mistake on selecting Zaccharie Risacher at the top of the 2024 NBA Draft. Risacher wasn't a contributor for them, so they swapped him out for an above-average perimeter defender in Dort who can also space the floor at times. For the cost of three second-round picks, they could have added a starting-level player without crippling their future cap sheet.

However, it isn't just the Thunder who have expiring contracts that the Hawks might find interesting. Here are three possible targets the Hawks could be looking at in exchange for taking on Corey Kispert's long-term money and a development shot on Mo Gueye.

Klay Thompson - SG/SF, Dallas Mavericks

Mar 10, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) reacts after a basket with guard Max Christie (00) and forward P.J. Washington (25) and forward Cooper Flagg (32) against the Atlanta Hawks in the fourth quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Klay Thompson has definitely taken a step back from his best years in Golden State.

Last season, he shot a career-worst 39.3% from the field, career-worst 38.3% from deep and career-low 11.7 points per game. He's 36 years old, so it shouldn't necessarily be that surprising. The defense is also nowhere near what it used to be. However, there is still reason to think he'd be able to find some success by playing in Atlanta's system.

Even in the worst season of his career, he didn't turn the ball over, averaging just 0.9 turnovers per game. He also finished with 7.5 three-pointers attempted per game, which was in the 95th percentile last season. As a bench player who can occassionally get hot and benefits from the defense focusing on other players, it'd be a good flyer for Atlanta to take. Furthermore, the Mavericks weren't really a competitive team last season and had some of the worst spacing in the NBA. Atlanta finished last season with the fifth-highest team 3P% in the NBA.

Derrick Jones Jr - SG/SF, Los Angeles Clippers

Nov 10, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Derrick Jones Jr. (5) moves the ball up court against the against the Atlanta Hawks during the first half at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the Hawks would be taking a gamble on Thompson that's more motivated by getting off bad money, Derrick Jones Jr's skillset and contract are a perfect fit for the Hawks.

He only played in 50 games this season, but he shot an excellent 59.3% on two-pointers last season and averaged 1.2 offensive rebounds a game as a wing. He's also a great shot-blocker and wing defender while finishing well at the rim this past season. While he doesn't create shots for himself, he'd be an excellent lob threat for Jalen Johnson/Dyson Daniels to find and easily slots into a role as another part of the ferocious perimeter defense they've created with Daniels, Dort and NAW.

He does have a bit of an injury history, but there's no real risk for the Hawks to bring him in. By re-routing Aaron Wiggins to LA alongside a 2029 first-round pick swap, they can upgrade their rotation at a very reasonable price.

Scoot Henderson - G, Portland Trail Blazers

Mar 1, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson (00) dribbles against the Atlanta Hawks in the first quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Although his NBA career thus far has been a bit rocky, Scoot Henderson finally began to show the promise that led to him getting selected with the 3rd overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

In the playoffs, he was instrumental for Portland's victory in Game 2 and dropped 31 points on 11-15 from the field. His athleticism and speed were hard for both Dylan Harper and Stephon Castle to contain. He also finished the postseason with 0.6 rim points saved per 100 possessions, which was in the 89th percentile for all point guards. The defense and rebounding remains a weak point in his game. Nevertheless, Henderson is just 22 years old and Portland's situation is not built to flush out his potential. They already have Jrue Holiday, Damian Lillard, Ja Morant and Shaedon Sharpe on the roster. Holiday is fairly malleable due to his defense, but the other three guards do not have complementary skillsets to Henderson.

In Atlanta, Dyson Daniels and Nickeil Alexander-Walker are clearly entrenched as starters, but there's no reason that Henderson couldn't take the backup SG spot next season. McCollum was obviously signed to be the veteran sharpshooter, but he's 34 years old and the Hawks need to keep him healthy through the playoffs. Kingston Flemings is a really exciting rookie, but it might take some time for him to adjust to the NBA and the Hawks have no reason to fast-track his development in his rookie season.

Atlanta finished 27th in free throw rate and Henderson showed signs of being an impressive free-throw generator, grading out in the 81st percentile for free throw attempts and shooting 84% from the charity stripe. The speed of Henderson also pairs well with Atlanta's transition offense and he also showed signs of being able to score in the halfcourt during the playoffs.

He's had struggles staying on the court and it's possible that the strong play he showed was driven by a smaller sample size. Even so, it wouldn't cost the Hawks very much to find out what Henderson has and give Jalen Johnson some ball-handling help.