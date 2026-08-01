Three Moves The Atlanta Hawks Could Make To Solve Their Current Roster Crunch

The Atlanta Hawks, like over half the teams in the NBA, have a roster crunch that they need to solve before the regular season.

The Hawks currently have 17 players on their roster and that is an ok number for the offseason, but by the time the regular season comes around, that number has to be trimmed to 15. That is not going to be easy for this front office to do, but they still have some time to figure out how they want to get their roster in order by the time the regular season rolls around.

Here are three ways the Hawks could trim their roster.

Trade both Corey Kispert and Buddy Hield

Mar 23, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Buddy Hield (8) dribbles against Memphis Grizzlies forward GG Jackson (45) during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is easier said than done and I think if the Hawks had their way, they would have already moved both of these players.

Part of Atlanta's roster crunch problem stems from the fact that they guaranteed Hield's contract for the season instead of waiving him and saving $6 million on their cap sheet. Maybe there was a trade they thought they had lined up involving Hield that fell through, but that move seems to be the only real misstep for Atlanta's front office this summer.

Hield's salary is only guaranteed for $3.1 million next season if he is waived by the first day after the 2027 NBA Draft, making him slightly easier to move than Kispert.

Kispert is the only player on the roster whom I would consider a bad contract, and it is going to be difficult to move. He is owed $26 million guaranteed over the next two seasons, and that is a lot for a player who can only impact the game with his shooting and is a very poor defender. Even if he is on the team by the time training camp rolls around, playing time is far from guaranteed.

Anything can happen, but it will be tough for Atlanta to move either of these players.

Trade two of Devin Carter, Mouhamed Gueye, or Ryan Nembhard

Apr 12, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Ryan Nembhard (9) looks to score as Chicago Bulls guard Collin Sexton (2) defends during the first half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

These three players would hold at least some value around the league due to their small cap number and expiring contract, not to mention they are rotation level players.

If the Hawks are planning to trade either Carter or Nembhard, they would have to wait. Carter cannot be traded until August 30th and Nembhard cannot be traded until Sept. 19th. Gueye is eligible to be traded right now, though he is currently recovering from a foot injury that is going to keep him out until at least October or November.

I think the Hawks preference would be to keep these three players if they can, but they have to cut their roster down and they could at least extract some value out of these players, similar to how they obtained two second round picks by trading Vit Krejci to the Blazers before the trade deadline.

Waive Gueye and Nembhard

Mar 30, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Mouhamed Gueye (18) shoots before a game against the Boston Celtics at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mady Mertens-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I think this would be a last resort option for the Hawks and I highly doubt it happens.

But if they cannot trade any of Gueye, Nembhard, Carter, Hield, or Kispert, they might be forced to make this move.

Gueye's contract is non-guaranteed this season and given his latest injury news, plus the fact that Asa Newell and Zuby Ejiofor were recently drafted, could put his roster spot in jeopardy.

Nembhard is only making $2.1 million this season and his number could be easily waived. The Hawks have CJ McCollum, they just drafted Kingston Flemings with the No. 8 overall pick, and they traded for Carter, who could be an expiring contract if they decline his team option.

Again, I think the Hawks would much rather have these players on the roster or at least trade them for value, but it should be mentioned as a possibility.

Bottom Line

I think some combination of Hield, Kispert, Carter, Nembhard, and Gueye is going going to be off the roster when the time comes. Atlanta's front office has time to figure this out, but it is not an easy fix.