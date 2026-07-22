New Team Enters Jonathan Kuminga Sweepstakes, But Hawks Return Remains Possible

The LeBron James sweepstakes is taking up all of the oxygen in the NBA offseason right now, but for the Atlanta Hawks, the Jonathan Kuminga sweepstakes hold more importance to their team than whatever decision James makes.

Why is that? Well, the only way for Kuminga to move to another team, unless he takes a drastic cut in salary, is via sign-and-trade. Atlanta is already at 17 players on its roster at this point in the offseason and have to cut their roster down to 15 before the regular season begins. In a potential sign-and-trade for Kuminga, the Hawks will be acquiring more players, which will make their roster crunch tougher, especially if they don't send out any other players in the transaction.

The other option, of course, is Kuminga re-signs with Atlanta, a scenario that has been repeatedly not ruled out yet. The Hawks have been making moves and acquiring talent, but making sure their flexibility and optionality remain. If Kuminga is back with the Hawks, it would likely be on a one-year deal or a two year deal with a team option for year two.

According to the latest reporting from NBA insider Michael Scotto at Hoopshype, a new team has emerged as a contender for Kuminga, while the door remains open for him to return to the Hawks:

"Speaking of the Hawks, unrestricted free agent forward Jonathan Kuminga remains a candidate to return to Atlanta on a potential one-plus-one deal, league sources told HoopsHype.

Kuminga, 23, has also drawn sign-and-trade interest from the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Milwaukee Bucks."

What will happen with Kuminga?

Apr 30, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Jonathan Kuminga (0) is defended by New York Knicks forward Og Anunoby (8) in the second quarter during game six of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is the first time that the Clippers have been mentioned as a potential suitor for Kuminga. Both the Clippers and Bucks have large trade exceptions that they can take Kuminga into in a sign-and-trade, while the Lakers and Cavaliers do not.

The Lakers have been the most frequently mentioned team for Kuminga, but after signing Ziaire Williams and Matisse Thybulle, they are over the roster limit at 16. There have been frameworks of the Lakers sending Jarred Vanderbilt and a 2032 first-round pick swap to the Hawks, but Atlanta has been (unsurprisingly) unwilling to take on Vanderbilt's contract. A third team could get involved in different constructions, which seems likely.

The Bucks have a $25 million traded player exception, but also have 17 players on their roster and would have to move at least three players if they signed Kuminga.

The Cavaliers have also been mentioned frequently as a Kuminga suitor, but they of course are awaiting for a decision from LeBron James. If James signs with Cleveland, it may take Kuminga off the table, though never rule anything out in the NBA.

If Kuminga re-signed with the Hawks, they would have to move at least three players off their roster. Buddy Hield, Corey Kispert, Devin Carter, Mouhamed Gueye, and Ryan Nembhard seem like the most likely candidates to be either traded or waived when Atlanta has to cut down its roster. Hield and Kispert are going to be harder to move due to their salaries, Carter can't be traded until August 30th and Nembhard can't traded until September 19th.

Gueye recently fractured his left foot in a workout and while he has talent, especially on the defensive end, his salary is non-guaranteed for the season. He is not going to be re-evaluated for another 3-4 months and while Atlanta would love to keep him, he could become expendable if they cannot find trades for other players.

A decision for Kuminga might not come until James makes his decision, though the Cavaliers are the only team in the running for both players. The Hawks have stayed in the hunt for the talented young forward, but until something is finalized, anything seems possible regarding his future.