Three Players Who Won't Be on Atlanta Hawks Roster Next Season

Just like that, the Atlanta Hawks season is over.

Atlanta had a roller coaster of a season, starting the season as expected contenders in the Eastern Conference, injuries ruining that version of the team, then trading Trae Young, Kristaps Porzingis, and Luke Kennard in the second half of the season in some future looking moves. But this team went 20-6 after the All-Star break, earning the No. 6 seed in the playoffs, but going down in six games to the New York Knicks.

With the season now over, the Hawks can now look ahead to what is a big offseason as the team looks to build on this success and fix what went wrong in the series against the Knicks.

Atlanta has a few players that are going to be unrestricted free agents this offseason. Who is likely to not return?

Gabe Vincent

Apr 18, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Gabe Vincent (4) looks on during the first half of the 2026 NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Vincent was acquired at the trade deadline, along with a 2032 second round pick, in exchange for Luke Kennard. After starting off out of the rotation, Vincent gradually moved in, playing in 24 games for the Hawks after being traded for, and he averaged 3.9 PPG and 1.6 APG on 35% shooting from the field and 34% shooting from three. He played solid defense and was one of the top bench players for the Hawks in the playoffs.

But I just don't think he fits with this roster beyond this season. The Hawks need to upgrade their bench in a major way and it would be surprising to see Vincent be a part of that.

Jock Landale

Landale was acquired at the trade deadline for cash considerations and he became very important for the Hawks. Atlanta did not have another center on its roster besides Landale and Onyeka Okongwu. He averaged 9.1 PPG and 4.1 RPG on 52% shooting from the field and 38% from three for the Hawks in 23 games. His injury towards the end of the season hurt the team in the playoffs, thought that is far from the only reason they lost.

I think the Hawks could be aggressive in trying to get more size this offseason and Landale might want a bigger role elsewhere. He would be a perfect third center, but I think that he is going to seek opportunities elsewhere.

Tony Bradley

Bradley was put in an incredibly tough position when he signed with the Hawks after the Landale injury. After not playing with the team the entire season, he was signed towards the end of the year and had to play meaningful playoff minutes against the Knicks, which went poorly.

I don't think there is going to be room for Bradley on the roster next season and the Hawks will be looking to upgrade that roster spot.