Trae Young's Status Revealed For Tonight's Game vs Miami
After being listed as probable coming into tonight's game, Trae Young is officially available to play tonight vs Miami.
Coming into tonight's game, the Hawks are 7th in the NBA in PPG, 15th in FG%, 13th in 3PA, 20th in 3P%, 2nd in FTA, 26th in turnovers, and 11th in rebounding. Per Cleaning the Glass, Atlanta is 17th in points per 100 possessions, 18th in effective field goal percentage, 20th in turnover percentage, 12th in offensive rebounding percentage, and 4th in free throw rate.
Currently, the Hawks rank 28th in PPG allowed, 29th in field goal percentage allowed, 17th in three-point attempts allowed, and 27th in three-point percentage allowed. Per Cleaning the Glass, Atlanta is 16th in points allowed per 100 possessions and 28th in effective field goal percentage allowed.
Miami ranks 24th in PPG, 21st in FG%, 11th in 3PA, 15th in 3P%, 18th in FTA, 17th in rebounding, and 6th in turnovers. Per Cleaning the Glass, Miami is 19th in points per 100 possessions, 20th in EFG%, 9th in TOV%, 26th in ORB%, and 13th in FT Rate.
Defensively, Miami is among the best in the NBA. The Heat are 8th in PPG allowed, 10th in FG% allowed, 21st in 3PA allowed, and 14th in 3P% allowed. Per Cleaning the Glass, Miami is 11th in points allowed per 100 possessions and 14th in EFG% allowed.
Trae Young has scored 38 points in three straight games and will look to continue his hot streak tonight. Young was fantastic last night vs Detroit, shooting 10-24 and also handing out 13 assists. He will have to continue to lead this team as they hope to make a push for the playoffs.
Dyson Daniels was also fantastic last night, on both ends of the floor. Daniels shot 10-14 for 24 points, six assists, five rebounds, and four steals against Detroit. Daniels will have to guard Herro tonight, which is a tough cover.
Zaccharie Risacher had another impressive game last night and the No. 1 pick continues to get better and make the right plays. Risacher scored 19 points (4-6 from three), six rebounds, and three assists. Risacher has played great this month and is developing nicely this season.
Mouhamed Gueye will likely continue to start, but play limited minutes. Gueye played 12 minutes last night, scoring two points, but given how Georges Niang played last night and how ineffective Gueye was, he was not going to play big minutes. If he shows he can affect the game, he could see more minutes, but Quin Snyder will be quick to pull him.
Onyeka Okongwu scored 16 points, grabbed nine rebounds, and had six assists. Okongwu will have to face Bam Adebayo tonight, one of the best defenders in the NBA.
The Hawks bench was solid, but not spectacular. Niang scored 27 points, hitting seven threes, but everyone else struggled. Caris LeVert shot 3-10 and had seven points, Clint Capela had eight points and seven rebounds, and Terance Mann had two points. Can the Hawks get more from guys like LeVert and Mann tonight?
