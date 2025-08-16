SI

Heat Re-Signing Guard Dru Smith to Three-Year Deal

After missing extensive time due to injury last season, Dru Smith is re-signing with Miami.

Eva Geitheim

The Heat are re-signing guard Dru Smith.
The Heat are re-signing guard Dru Smith. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Miami Heat are re-signing guard Dru Smith on a three-year deal, ESPN's Shams Charania reported Saturday.

Smith, 27, has been limited to just 23 games and one start over the last two seasons due to injuries. He missed the majority of the 2023-24 season because of an ACL injury, and then was out for much of the 2024-25 season because of a torn achilles. When healthy at the start of last season, Smith averaged 6.2 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game while shooting 50.8% from the field.

Despite Smith's unfortunate injury luck, he is re-signing with the Heat once again. After going undrafted out of Missouri in 2021, Smith began his career by playing for the Heat during the NBA summer league. He flipped between the Heat and their G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce, for much of his first two years in the league. He ended up signing with the Nets in Jan. 2023, but returned to the Heat the following summer. Now, he is set to stay in Miami for several seasons to come.

More NBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Eva Geitheim
EVA GEITHEIM

Eva Geitheim is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Prior to joining SI in December 2024, she wrote for Newsweek, Gymnastics Now and Dodgers Nation. A Bay Area native, she has a bachelor's in communications from UCLA. When not writing, she can be found baking or re-watching Gilmore Girls.

Home/NBA