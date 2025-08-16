Heat Re-Signing Guard Dru Smith to Three-Year Deal
The Miami Heat are re-signing guard Dru Smith on a three-year deal, ESPN's Shams Charania reported Saturday.
Smith, 27, has been limited to just 23 games and one start over the last two seasons due to injuries. He missed the majority of the 2023-24 season because of an ACL injury, and then was out for much of the 2024-25 season because of a torn achilles. When healthy at the start of last season, Smith averaged 6.2 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game while shooting 50.8% from the field.
Despite Smith's unfortunate injury luck, he is re-signing with the Heat once again. After going undrafted out of Missouri in 2021, Smith began his career by playing for the Heat during the NBA summer league. He flipped between the Heat and their G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce, for much of his first two years in the league. He ended up signing with the Nets in Jan. 2023, but returned to the Heat the following summer. Now, he is set to stay in Miami for several seasons to come.