Adorable Photo Of Nikola Jokic Chasing Goran Dragic's Son Goes Viral
Last week former Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic said goodbye to the game of basketball.
There were plenty tributes and memories at his farewell game in Slovenia but it was hard to find a better moment than a photo that captured. It featured three-time MVP Nikola Jokic chasing down an offensive player on the break.
That player was Dragic's 10-year-old son Mateo.
The photo was posted on Instagram by Dragic's brother, Zoran, who also played for the Heat.
Zoran Dragic wrote, "You have to run faster when the 3x MVP is chasing you 😂"
It was the perfect way for Goran Dragic to end his career. A one-time All-Star, he is one of the most beloved players in Heat history despite only playing a short period in Miami. He served as the bridge to help the organization get over when LeBron James returned to the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Many fans felt the Heat should have stayed with Dragic instead trading for Kyle Lowry in 2021.
Dragic helped the Heat make the NBA Finals in 2020, where they lost to LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in the Orlando bubble. With Lowry, the Heat did make another appearance in the Finals against the Nuggets but fell 4-1.
The Dragic event, dubbed The Night of the Dragon, also featured Heat players Nikola Jokic and Josh Richardson and Luka Doncic, Dirk Nowitzki, Steve Nash, and former Heat star Chris Bosh.
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
Follow our updates on Facebook
X: @ShandelRich