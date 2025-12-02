Miami Heat-Dallas Mavericks Injury Report, Betting Lines, Lineups & How to Watch

Game date, time and location: Wednesday, Dec. 3, 8:30 p.m. EST, Kaseya Center, Miami, Florida

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Sun (South Florida), KFAA Channel 29, MavsTV (Dallas)

Radio: WQAM 104.3 & The Heat Audio Experience, (ESPN 106.3 FM, Ft. Myers/Naples – WFSX FOX Sports Radio 105.9 FM, Stuart – WSTU 1450 AM & The Keys – WAVK 97.7 FM, WAQI 710 AM (South Florida), 97.1 FM The Eagle in English, 99.1 FM Zona MX in Spanish (Dallas)

VITALS: The Miami Heat (13-7) and Dallas Mavericks (7-15) meet for the second and final regular season matchup. Just last week, Miami recorded a, 106-102, win against Dallas on November 24 and with a win would sweep the series, 2-0. The contest also marks as the earliest the series will conclude in the franchise’s histories, beating the previous earliest date by one day, December 4 during the 1996-97 season. The Heat are 40-38 all-time versus the Mavs during the regular season, including 22-18 in home games

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Davion Mitchell

G Tyler Herro

C Bam Adebayo

F Norman Powell

F Andrew Wiggins

MAVERICKS

G Ryan Nembhard

G Max Christie

C Anthony Davis

F Naji Marshall

F Cooper Flagg

INJURY REPORT

HEAT

Norman Powell: Questionable - Ankle

Pelle Larsson: Questionable - Toe

Keshad Johnson: Questionable - Illness

Terry Rozier: Out - Not with team

MAVERICKS

PJ Washington: Day-to-day - Ankle

Daniel Gafford: Day-to-day - Ankle

Dereck Lively: Out - Foot

Kyrie Irving: Out: Knee

Dante Exum: Out - Knee

Spread: Heat -2.5 (-105), Mavericks +2.5 (-116)

Moneyline: Heat N/A, Mavericks N/A

Total points scored: 234.5 (over -111. under -111)

QUOTABLE

Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra: "Every night for us, as long as we're aggressive and taking open shots and playing at the appropriate pace. I think it's also important to read the game. We've had games where we've had 70-plus in the paint, a lot of shots at the rim. This team does a great job protecting the rim, I thought we took the right shots. That always helps if it goes down but you have to trust the process on that. The bigger story, I think, was the defensive activity through the first three quarters."

