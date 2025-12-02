Miami Heat-Dallas Mavericks Injury Report, Betting Lines, Lineups & How to Watch
In this story:
Game date, time and location: Wednesday, Dec. 3, 8:30 p.m. EST, Kaseya Center, Miami, Florida
TV: FanDuel Sports Network Sun (South Florida), KFAA Channel 29, MavsTV (Dallas)
Radio: WQAM 104.3 & The Heat Audio Experience, (ESPN 106.3 FM, Ft. Myers/Naples – WFSX FOX Sports Radio 105.9 FM, Stuart – WSTU 1450 AM & The Keys – WAVK 97.7 FM, WAQI 710 AM (South Florida), 97.1 FM The Eagle in English, 99.1 FM Zona MX in Spanish (Dallas)
VITALS: The Miami Heat (13-7) and Dallas Mavericks (7-15) meet for the second and final regular season matchup. Just last week, Miami recorded a, 106-102, win against Dallas on November 24 and with a win would sweep the series, 2-0. The contest also marks as the earliest the series will conclude in the franchise’s histories, beating the previous earliest date by one day, December 4 during the 1996-97 season. The Heat are 40-38 all-time versus the Mavs during the regular season, including 22-18 in home games
PROJECTED STARTERS
HEAT
G Davion Mitchell
G Tyler Herro
C Bam Adebayo
F Norman Powell
F Andrew Wiggins
MAVERICKS
G Ryan Nembhard
G Max Christie
C Anthony Davis
F Naji Marshall
F Cooper Flagg
INJURY REPORT
HEAT
Norman Powell: Questionable - Ankle
Pelle Larsson: Questionable - Toe
Keshad Johnson: Questionable - Illness
Terry Rozier: Out - Not with team
MAVERICKS
PJ Washington: Day-to-day - Ankle
Daniel Gafford: Day-to-day - Ankle
Dereck Lively: Out - Foot
Kyrie Irving: Out: Knee
Dante Exum: Out - Knee
Betting Lines (via Action Network)
Spread: Heat -2.5 (-105), Mavericks +2.5 (-116)
Moneyline: Heat N/A, Mavericks N/A
Total points scored: 234.5 (over -111. under -111)
QUOTABLE
Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra: "Every night for us, as long as we're aggressive and taking open shots and playing at the appropriate pace. I think it's also important to read the game. We've had games where we've had 70-plus in the paint, a lot of shots at the rim. This team does a great job protecting the rim, I thought we took the right shots. That always helps if it goes down but you have to trust the process on that. The bigger story, I think, was the defensive activity through the first three quarters."
MORE MIAMI HEAT STORIES
Los Angeles Clippers megastar compliments former teammate and Miami Heat
James Harden crushed as Bam Adebayo leads Miami Heat charge
Bam Adebayo, Norman Powell shine as Miami Heat embarrass Clippers
For more Miami Heat information and conversation, check out Off The Floor.
Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Heat and NBA. He can be reached at Twitter: @tropicalblanket
Alex, who was born in Miami, is also a producer, co-host and reporter for the Five on the Floor podcast. He has covered the Heat and NBA since 2019 as a season credential holder. He studied journalism at Florida International University.