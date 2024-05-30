Are Philadelphia 76ers Jealous Of Jimmy Butler's Success With Miami Heat?
The Miami Heat made one of the best decisions in franchise history five years ago by accepting a sign-and-trade for Jimmy Butler, but the same can't be said about the Philadelphia 76ers.
The Sixers made the decision to retain forward Tobias Harris rather than Butler, who has led the Heat to multiple NBA Finals appearances. Meanwhile, Harris has not lived up to expectations, averaging 17.6 points and 6.6 rebounds on 48.8 percent shooting in six seasons with the team. It's clear Philadelphia's front office is feeling some regret about their decision, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer's Keith Pompey.
“Talking to my sources, the 76ers’ ownership group—they kinda regret what they did five years ago [in trading Jimmy Butler], and they see the success that he’s had," Pompey said on the 'Locked on 76ers' podcast. "And they realize... he could be in their eyes, the missing piece, and they’re willing to give him the money he wants.”
While Heat team president Pat Riley shot down the idea of trading Butler in early May, contract disagreements could lead to a change of scenery. The 34-year-old forward's familiarity with the Sixers' organization could play an important factor in a trade. Butler and Joel Embiid's time together ended on a devastating note, as Kawhi Leonard nailed a Game 7 game-winner on the path to their title.
