Bam Adebayo, A'ja Wilson Make Appearance At Miami Heat-Related Event

Nov 17, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Bam Adebayo and Udonis Haslem were once again teammates Wednesday.

They came together to help host the Bam, Books and Brotherhood Thanksgiving Twist In Liberty City. Adebayo is the Heat's starting center while the retired Haslem is one of the most beloved players in franchise history.

Adebayo arrived with Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson for the event. There are rumors of the two dating but neither has spoken on the speculation. They have been spotted together several times, including during the Olympics in Paris. Both represented the United States during the summer games.

The event handed out Thanksgiving meals, including turkeys and sides, to dozens of families for the holiday. They also posed for photos and signed autographs for those in attendance.

“I never had an opportunity when I was younger to have NBA players come to my community and impact my community," Adebayo said. "So I can only imagine how that feels. For me it’s just giving back to the community. One of these days you might see one of these kids in the NFL, NBA, you never know. So just being able to share that light or that type of motivation.”

The Heat are in the middle of a down period. After defeating the Philadelphia 76ers Monday, they are off until playing the Dallas Mavericks Sunday at Kaseya Center. The Heat are fifth in the Eastern Conference at 6-7.

Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com

