Bam Adebayo Making History Drowned Out By NBA's Big Trade News
Usually, becoming the second player in NBA history to accomplish something would be breaking news, but the Luka Doncic and Anthony Davis trade took over the headlines.
In the Miami Heat’s matchup with the San Antonio Spurs, Bam Adebayo hit a buzzer-beating, winning shot to give them the victory.
Adebayo became second among centers in NBA history for most buzzer-beaters. He also tied Dwyane Wade for most buzzer-beaters in Heat franchise history.
Overall, it has been a roller-coaster season for him. But Adebayo is starting to regain his offensive rhythm as he is coming off the best three-game stretch of the season. He’s averaging 25.6 points, 10.3 rebounds, and seven assists on 60.8 percent shooting and 30 percent from three-point range. He will look to build on these performances against the Chicago Bulls on Feb. 4.
HEAT VS. SPURS TAKEAWAYS: BAM ADEBAYO WINNER PROPELS VICTORY
The Miami Heat (24-23) took down the San Antonio Spurs (21-25) without Victor Wembanyama 105-103.
Here’s a look at four major takeaways from the matchup:
1. Bam Adebayo had his best game of the season.
Adebayo topped off his third consecutive game of at least 20 points with a 30-point performance. He finished with 30 points, 12 rebounds, and nine assists on 61.9 percent shooting and 40 percent from three-point range. This was his second straight game, finishing with at least two three-pointers. The story of the night was his mid-range shots falling all night. He tied his career high with six midrange shots, and one of them was the buzzer-beating game-winner. Defensively, Adebayo was just as dominant, finishing with three blocks and two steals.
2. Tyler Herro had a rough shooting night.
Herro finished with 11 points, four rebounds, and eight assists on 26.7 percent shooting and missed all three-point attempts. Tonight was the end of Herro’s 79 consecutive games of hitting at least one three-pointer as he went 0-7. Beyond his rough shooting, which plagued most of the Heat, Herro’s gravity and playmaking were on full display tonight. He constantly drove to the basket and delivered great passes to open shooters all game.
3. Terry Rozier was on fire from the perimeter.
The level Rozier played at in this game is what the Heat expected of him when they traded for him last season. He finished with 19 points, seven rebounds, and four assists on 50 percent shooting and 55.6 percent from three-point range. This was only his fourth time this year making at least four threes in a game. A significant factor in this shooting resurgence was Rozier's focus on catch-and-shoot triples instead of difficult stepback jump shots from the perimeter.
4. Nikola Jovic remains an elite factor as the Heat’s sixth man.
Jovic finished with 14 points, seven rebounds, and four assists on 50 percent shooting and 42.9 percent from three-point range. For a long time, only Jovic and Rozier could convert on their threes this game. Beyond perimeter shooting, he displayed how much his defense improved as he finished with three steals.
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS REPORTEDLY HAVE CONCERNS ABOUT SIGNING JIMMY BUTLER
Despite the first five seasons with the Miami Heat seemingly feeling like the perfect organization for Jimmy Butler, he has burned all bridges with the front office in his sixth year.
Butler has wanted a maximum extension, which will be around a $113 million contract ending when he’s almost 40. Once the Heat said no, Butler demanded a trade and became a distraction to the team as he’s done with every team he’s been with. The Golden State Warriors don’t want to be the fifth team Butler causes headaches for.
On The Kevin O’Connor Show podcast, they discussed the Warriors' wariness of Butler acting out on them as he has on the Heat if a potential deal to land him would happen. Stephen Curry and Steve Kerr were the main people who had several concerns.
“My league sources say Stephen Curry specifically has concerns about Jimmy Butler’s fit in the Warriors locker room, and Steve Kerr shares those feelings,” O’Connor said. “Golden State’s indecision about trading for Butler seems to be largely tied to Steph and Kerr’s worries about the personality fit there.”
Beyond Curry and Kerr, they still would have some of the same concerns the Heat have had concerning Butler’s interest in a sizeable contract despite his increasing age.
“While I have not heard Draymond Green also share those concerns, it is interesting on his podcast, he went out there and talked about it, detailing the challenges trading for Butler’s $48 million salary,” O’Connor continued. “And that echoes the concerns of the Warrior’s front office would have with everything they would have to give up to go get Butler.”
Bryan Townes is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at btownesjr@gmail.com or on X @bryantownesjr11. Follow our coverage on Facebook.