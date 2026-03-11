‘BAM BAM BAM’: LeBron James, NBA Players React to Bam Adebayo’s Historic 83-Point Game

Bam Adebayo scored 83 points Tuesday against the Wizards. Wait, what? Yes, really.

The Miami Heat star big man put up the second-highest single game scoring total in NBA history, behind only Wilt Chamberlain’s infamous 100-point game. He went 20-for-43 from the field, 7-for-22 from three-point range and 36-for-43 from the free-throw line. With the historic performance, Adebayo broke the single-game record for most free-throw attempts that was previously held by Dwight Howard. He set a Heat franchise record with 31 first-quarter points and finished the first half with 43.

In the second half, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra left Adebayo in long enough to tie and eventually break Kobe Bryant’s mark of 81 points, which Adebayo surpassed with a pair of free throws with 1:16 remaining. The scoring explosion came out of nowhere, leaving the NBA world in awe.

The league’s all-time leading scorer LeBron James was quick to post praise on his X account:

BAM BAM BAM 💥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 — LeBron James (@KingJames) March 11, 2026

And plenty of other NBA players, both current and former, shared the same sentiment: Downright disbelief at what they just witnessed:

Bro what — Jalen Brunson (@jalenbrunson1) March 11, 2026

They said Bam had 83! Wowww! He really one of them ones! — Keef Morris (@Keefmorris) March 11, 2026

83????? — Dirk Nowitzki (@swish41) March 11, 2026

83 Adebayo 🥶😮‍💨🔥 — Victor Oladipo (@VicOladipo) March 11, 2026

That was dope watching @Bam1of1 shoot his way into history…. Congrats young fella….🔥🔥🔥 — Vince Carter (@mrvincecarter15) March 11, 2026

Tuffffffff 83pts Bam — Brandon Jennings (@Tuff__Crowd) March 11, 2026

🫡🫡Bam — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) March 11, 2026

His girlfriend and WNBA superstar A’ja Wilson was loving every second of the historic performance, too:

A'ja going for 80 next year thanks Bam pic.twitter.com/C3VJ5I0aUU — Shabazz 💫 (@ShowCaseShabazz) March 11, 2026

And of course, the famous Chamberlain-inspired photo for Adebayo to tie a neat bow on the wild night:

“I wish I could relive it twice,” Adebayo said on the FanDuel Sports Network broadcast postgame. That likely won’t happen, but after a night like he had Tuesday, anything is possible.

More NBA on Sports Illustrated

Listen to SI’s NBA podcast, Open Floor, below or on Apple and Spotify. Watch the show on SI’s YouTube channel.