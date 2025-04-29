Bam Adebayo Predicts "A Lot Of Changes" For Miami Heat In Offseason
The Miami Heat ended the season with the fourth-worst Playoff loss in NBA history in Game 4 against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Heat center Bam Adebayo had some eye-opening comments when asked what needs to change after two consecutive first round exits.
"I don't know, it's gonna be a lot of changes this summer, just from my point of view, understanding how the guy with the silver hair works. So, just be prepared for that," Adebayo said. "And for me, man, it's understanding, gotta figure out how to win a game in the Playoffs. You understand how hard it is when you actually get into these trenches. So, you take that and you figure it out."
The Heat were outscored by 122 points in the series, good for the largest point differential in a in a sweep in NBA history. Adebayo was asked how they can use such a denigrating elimination as motivation going into next season.
"Definitely going to fuel us from that standpoint like I said. We could've let go of this rope a long time ago. We could have quit during the 10-game winning streak and just been like, just cough up the season, the organization, the coaches, players, but we were obsessed with trying to dig ourself out of the hole and to push yourself to a point where you give yourself a chance," Adebayo said. "You know, that's all you can ask for from my point of view with the younger guys watching. Them understanding that you never know what can happen in this league. You put a little faith and obsession into it."
Wrapping up his press conference, Adebayo was asked about cherishing the good moments in an uneven season.
"You got to enjoy those small moments cause you'll never know when you get those back," Adebayo said. "You never know who's going to be in the locker room next year. Being able to enjoy those moments, you know, in real time, it definitely makes it bigger than basketball."
