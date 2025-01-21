Bam Adebayo Wants Similar Impact In Miami Heat Community As Udonis Haslem, Dwyane Wade
Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo has always considered basketball as a way out.
He just wants to make sure he never forgets where he came from.
In a recent interview with Haute Living, he expressed his desire to give back to the South Florida community like fellow Heat stars Dwyane Wade and Udonis Haslem.
"Being able to call D Wade and UD my big brothers and see what they’ve done for the city, the community, the franchise, you want to be a part of those moments," Adebayo told the publication. "Whenever you ride past our arena now, you will always see D Wade, because he has his own statue. Like, what? When you see somebody else do it and you’re in those kinds of corners, in those conversations, it makes you dream bigger. It makes my imagination go so much farther than what I could have ever thought back in my rookie year, back when I was eating Panera every day.”
Adebayo is one of the most charitable players on the Heat. He hosts toy drives and meals during every holiday season. He's also runs various summer events for local youth.
“I’m going to try to fill the arena with presents and get kids from my, UD, and D Wade’s foundations, as well as many more, to come to the arena," Adebayo said. "And it’s going to be a merry, merry Christmas from me. That’s what philanthropy Bam wants to achieve.”
