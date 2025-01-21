Inside The Heat

Bam Adebayo Wants Similar Impact In Miami Heat Community As Udonis Haslem, Dwyane Wade

Shandel Richardson

January 15, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) shoots against the Los Angeles Lakers during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
January 15, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) shoots against the Los Angeles Lakers during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
In this story:

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo has always considered basketball as a way out.

He just wants to make sure he never forgets where he came from.

In a recent interview with Haute Living, he expressed his desire to give back to the South Florida community like fellow Heat stars Dwyane Wade and Udonis Haslem.

"Being able to call D Wade and UD my big brothers and see what they’ve done for the city, the community, the franchise, you want to be a part of those moments," Adebayo told the publication. "Whenever you ride past our arena now, you will always see D Wade, because he has his own statue. Like, what? When you see somebody else do it and you’re in those kinds of corners, in those conversations, it makes you dream bigger. It makes my imagination go so much farther than what I could have ever thought back in my rookie year, back when I was eating Panera every day.”

Adebayo is one of the most charitable players on the Heat. He hosts toy drives and meals during every holiday season. He's also runs various summer events for local youth.

“I’m going to try to fill the arena with presents and get kids from my, UD, and D Wade’s foundations, as well as many more, to come to the arena," Adebayo said. "And it’s going to be a merry, merry Christmas from me. That’s what philanthropy Bam wants to achieve.”

Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com

Follow our updates on Facebook

X: @ShandelRich

Published
Shandel Richardson
SHANDEL RICHARDSON

Shandel has covered the NBA since 2010, with previous stops at The Athletic and South Florida Sun-Sentinel.  He has covered six NBA Finals, one Super Bowl, the NCAA basketball tournament. He has also been a beat writer for the Miami Hurricanes and contributed on every major beat in South Florida since 2003, including the Miami Dolphins and Miami Marlins. He can also be read in the Sportsbook Review for gambling coverage from around the NBA. A native of Bloomington, Illinois, Shandel attended Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. He's also worked for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and Kansas City Star.  TWITTER: @ShandelRich EMAIL: shandelrich@gmail.com You can subscribe to our YouTube channel here Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here