After playing less than 24 hours prior to tip-off in Houston, the Lakers top trio of Luka Doncic, LeBron James, and Austin Reaves still suited up in Miami after a day of being listed as questionable.

Andrew Wiggins and Jaime Jaquez Jr were sidelined for Miami, as Bam Adebayo returned after a one game absence.

It was a fast paced start to this game as Miami attempted to run LA up and down the floor, as Luka Doncic responded with a 21 point first half, as he often does.

As the Lakers settled in, Miami found themselves playing from behind as the scoring wasn't being matched. Plus...yeah, Luka Doncic happened.

But let's get into some takeaways from this one:

1. The Miami Heat's game-plan to start.

Mar 19, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Simone Fontecchio (0) reacts against the Los Angeles Lakers during the first half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Isabella Frias-Imagn Images | Isabella Frias-Imagn Images

The Heat rushed out to a 42 point first quarter in this one, as Miami was zipping up and down that floor to kick things off. But that wasn't a coincidence. That was a Heat game-plan coming in against a Lakers team that had tired legs after that game against the Rockets, as well as landing in Miami at 5am. Davion Mitchell pushing pace, Bam Adebayo attacking in space, and many Heat players just intentionally taking early shots. It was a well executed plan, but it was always a temporary one.

2. Dealing with Luka Doncic.

Mar 19, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) warms up before tip off against the Miami Heat at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Isabella Frias-Imagn Images | Isabella Frias-Imagn Images

One of the toughest things in basketball is scheming up against the best players in the league. Luka Doncic was next up for the scout department, and as I mentioned before, he climbed his way to 21 points at the half. Miami's game-plan was similar to some stuff they throw at Nikola Jokic over the years when dealing with a scorer and passer of their caliber: stay home on shooters and don't overhelp. That's how he really hurts you in all layers of the game, so a 21 point-2 assist half kind of describes that perfectly. But be careful what you wish for, as a 19 point third quarter landed him at 40 before the fourth even started. Miami dared him into a full scoring night, and he was ready to respond.

3. Bam Adebayo's offensive night.

Mar 14, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) warms-up before the start of the game against the Orlando Magic during at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

It wasn't smooth sailing for Tyler Herro and Norman Powell all night offensively, as Herro ran into some inefficiency and Powell tried to ramp up his aggression. It's one of the reasons Miami was unable to match the production of Doncic and company once they settled in. But Bam Adebayo was the sole reason they not only got out to that original lead, but also hung around. Attacking Deandre Ayton off the bounce, getting the hook shot to drop, getting to the line, and firing from beyond the arc with confidence. He seemed ready to rise to the occasion with the Lakers coming to town, but he didn't have a scoring sidekick to consistently pull Miami through.