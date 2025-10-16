Inside The Heat

Bettors like Miami Heat less than last season

Ethan J. Skolnick

Jim Rassol-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Miami Heat believe they have a shot at surprising people this season, with a younger roster, more cohesion and an Eastern Conference in flux.

But thus far, the bettors aren't buying it.

The Miami Heat's over-under for wins still tends to be between 37.5 and 38.5, depending on the sports book in question.

At BetOnline.ag, the number is 38.5, which is 1.5 more wins than the Heat had last season, but six fewer than the total at that same outlet at this time last year.

And since the number hasn't moved much, it's apparent that most bettors believe the 38.5 is about right. That would likely land the Heat in the play-in for the fourth straight season, not a place they would like to be.

Why is sentiment so down, even as some analysts have projected the Heat could squeeze into the top six in the East? Likely because the Heat don't have a leading light anymore, not without Jimmy Butler, though Butler wasn't all that much help last season prior to forcing a trade.

The rest of the rotation looks potentially superior to what Erik Spoelstra had at his disposal last season -- Norman Powell, Davion Mitchell and Andrew Wiggins all weren't with Miami at the start of last season, and it seems as if Kel'el Ware and Nikola Jovic have improved in some ways. The team is far less reliant on Terry Rozier, whose poor play sabotaged Miami in many games.

Plus, Spoelstra -- officially introduced Thursday as the U.S. men's basketball coach -- has been acting refreshed, after a season of controversy that took a toll.

Will all of this translate to a better record?

If it does, it will pay off for the few, true believers.

MORE MIAMI HEAT NEWS

NOT TOP 10?: The Heat are in one category.

Published
Ethan J. Skolnick
ETHAN J. SKOLNICK

Ethan has covered all major sports -- in South Florida and beyond -- since 1996 and is one of the longest-tenured fully credentialed members of the Miami Heat. He has covered, in total, more than 30 NBA Finals, Super Bowls, World Series and Stanley Cup Finals. After working full-time for the Miami Herald, South Florida Sun-Sentinel, Palm Beach Post, Bleacher Report and several other outlets, he founded the Five Reasons Sports Network in 2019 and began hosting the Five on the Floor podcast as part of that network. The podcast is regularly among the most downloaded one-team focused NBA podcasts in the nation, and the network is the largest independent sports outlet in South Florida, by views, listens and social media reach. He has a B.A. from The Johns Hopkins University and an M.S. from Columbia University. TWITTER: @EthanJSkolnick and @5ReasonsSports EMAIL: fllscribe@gmail.com

Home/Betting