Party crashers: Team joins in as Erik Spoelstra honored
Erik Spoelstra was recently named as the latest head coach of Team USA basketball, following in the footsteps of Steve Kerr and Greg Popovich.
Spoelstra enjoyed his time as an assistant coach in the most recent Olympics, as he called it a humbling experience to get back to "coaching 101" and adjust his overall coaching scope.
On Thursday afternoon, Team USA basketball held a press conference to officially announce Spoelstra as the head coach, where he made sure to credit his family, the coaches before him, and the entire Miami Heat organization.
After thanking both Nick and Micky Arison, he quickly pointed over to Pat Riley on the right side of the room, calling him his biggest basketball mentor. Calls it "symbolic," a word that Coach Riley often uses, when discussing the 2028 Olympics taking place in Los Angeles. Simply, a place where Riley found a ton of success.
Riley wasn't the only piece of the organization to show up on Spoelstra's special day. The entire Miami Heat roster made sure to crash the press conference with mini USA flags and loud "USA" chants.
Spoelstra quickly made a joke about wanting Pelle Larsson and Nikola Jovic coming to the front, as both will be representing Sweden and Serbia respectively. Precious Achiuwa, who represents Nigeria, quickly pushed his way to the front to try and make his case.
That pile of players that rushed in included Miami Heat captain Bam Adebayo, who finds himself in a unique situation to be coached by Spo in both the NBA and Team USA.
"It's a responsibility and he's up for that challenge," Adebayo said prior to the press conference. And as Grant Hill stated next to Spoelstra during this presser, they are prepared to get to work on both a coaching staff and roster for the upcoming World Cup and Olympics.