Boston Celtics Enjoying Championship Limelight After Taking One Of Easier Paths To Title
Jayson Tatum is talking trash and the Celtics celebrated their NBA championship in the Heat's hometown.
The Celtics have every bit to gloat after their impressive season, but let's not forget they played teams in the playoffs that were not at full strength, without star players and then the No. 5 seeded Dallas Mavericks in the Finals.
Again, nothing is easy in this league but it was a favorable draw for the Celtics.
It took them just 14 games to get through the Eastern Conference. In nine of those, the opponent was without their All-Stars.
The Celtics first beat up on the Miami Heat, who were without Jimmy Butler and starting point guard Terry Rozier. The Heat also didn't have All-Rookie performer Jaime Jaquez in Game 5. All three players could have made for a more competitive series instead of four blowout Celtics wins.
The Celtics next dispatched of a Cleveland Cavaliers team that played without All-Star Donovan Mitchell and forward Jarrett Allen for most of the five-game series. They then swept the Indiana Pacers in the conference finals. The Pacers played the final two games without All-Star guard Tyrese Haliburton, who aggravated a lingering hamstring injury.
While formidable, the Dallas Mavericks entered the Finals as the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference. For many, it was their first experience at this stage.
Still, the Celtics have every right to soak up the celebration. They put together one of the most dominant regular seasons in NBA history, but the road could get a little bumpier next season in their attempt to repeat.
Scott Salomon is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He can be reached at scottsalomon67@gmail.com