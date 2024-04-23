Boston Celtics Announcer Brian Scalabrine Defends Remarks Regarding Caleb Martin-Jayson Tatum Dust-Up
Boston Celtics announcer Brian Scalabrine defended his "code red" comments regarding the Caleb Martin foul on Jayson Tatum in Sunday's Game 1.
On Monday, Scalabrine cleared the air on an appearance on the Dan LeBatard Show. During the broadcast, Scalabrine appeared to accuse Martin of a dirty play because it occurred late in the game and with the outcome already decided.
"The code red in the NBA is not we're going to go out there and injure your best player," Scalabrine said. "It's we're getting blown out. We're going out like this? This is a seven-game stand. We've got to make a stand. I don't have a problem with the play. I thought the play was bush league."
Scalabrine then mentioned when Celtics star Jaylen Brown made a similar play against Heat forward Duncan Robinson earlier this season.
"I'm not jaded by this," Scalabrine said. "When Jaylen Brown did that thing to Duncan Robinson, I thought that was bush league, too.
Here's the backstory to the Tatum-Martin incident:
Late in the fourth quarter, Martin tried to box out Tatum on a missed shot. The lunge landed Tatum on the ground.
Martin said it was just part of playoff basketball.
"That's just the playoffs," Martin said. "You just know it's going to be physical. That's the type of game you want. It's that time of year where everything does pick up, intensity picks up, physicality picks up. No matter what, we've got to stay the course."
"The only thing I would say about this. I'm not trying to start nothing here but Erik Spoelstra called a timeout with 1:30, down by 16," Scalabrine said during the broadcast. "Thirty seconds later, that play happens ... Why is that play happening. That looked shady to me."
Martin insisted he did not try to harm Tatum on the play. He said he even offered to help him up.
"I tried to go help him up," Martin said. "Obviously, I know I hit him pretty hard, but momentum was carrying me." He further went on to share that if teammate Jimmy Butler was in Tatum's situation, he would've stood up for him as Boston did.