Carmelo Anthony Says Miami Heat Trio Of LeBron, Bosh, Dwyane Wade Almost Never Happened
The Miami Heat made NBA history when they paired Dwyane Wade with LeBron James and Chris Bosh in the summer of 2010.
It gave the Heat three of the league's top 10 players. For that, they were one of the most loved and hated teams in all of sports. It also marked the beginning of James being considered a villain because most feel he orchestrated the move.
But this union almost never happened. At least that's what retired star Carmelo Anthony claimed on a recent appearance on the Podcast P with Paul George. He said he was originally in the discussion.
"Before the Miami Heat Big Three, it was talks about me and `Bron," Anthony said.
Talks between Anthony and James stalled because they were unable to find a city to join forces.
"We just never knew where," Anthony said.
He then asked James, "You going to New York? I ain't going to Cleveland. You can come to Denver."'
Anthony left the discussion once money became a factor. Wade, Bosh and James all took bargain deals while Anthony maximized his contract and was later traded to the New York Knicks. Anthony also didn't like the idea of being a second or third option with the Heat.
"I think one of them had to take 16 [million] and the other one 17," Anthony said. "All of them had to really sacrifice, which I take my hat off to them for doing that because that's hard."
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
