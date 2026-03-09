Heading into this big game against the Detroit Pistons, the Heat were on a four game winning streak. Aside from two blowout wins over the tanking Brooklyn Nets, they completed some impressive wins over the Houston Rockets and Charlotte Hornets.

After being out a day ago in Brooklyn, Cade Cunningham returned tonight against Miami, while Ausar Thompson remained out. On the Heat's side, Norman Powell and Andrew Wiggins were still sidelined.

The Heat came out and poured it on, as the scoring was peaking and the defense was physical. The energy from top to bottom was felt in Miami's rotation, and it left the Pistons on their heels the rest of the night.

So let's get into some takeaways from this one:

1. Let's talk about the Heat's point guard room.

Mar 3, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Davion Mitchell (45) dribbles the basketball against the Brooklyn Nets during the third quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Miami Heat came out with as strong of a first half as we've seen all season. The big names such as Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo deserve the credit, but the point guard room needs some shine. Davion Mitchell started this game setting a complete two-way tone, as he got out to a 6 point, 3 assist, 2 rebound stretch in the opening ten minutes. As he checked out, Dru Smith walked in and there was zero drop-off. Smith was walling off Cade Cunningham, shot 3 for 3 in the first half, and gave a great jolt of energy. To put it all in perspective against this larger Pistons squad, Erik Spoelstra leaned into a ton of the Mitchell-Smith lineups together, which shows the impact.

2. The defensive schemes Miami threw at Detroit.

Mar 8, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. (11) passes the ball in front of Detroit Pistons guard Kevin Huerter (27) during the first half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images | Rhona Wise-Imagn Images

Yes, the Heat scored 67 points in the first half, but the story still felt to be the defense as they led by 19 at the halfway mark. The Pistons shot 1 for 13 from three in the opening half if you took away Cunningham's four triples. Miami sent a ton of blitzes his way to get the ball out of his hands, but more importantly you can do it because there's areas to help off in these Detroit lineups. Detroit's bench shot 0 for 8 from deep, as Miami was daring these guys to bomb away from three. They forced turnovers, ran the floor in transition, and just played with overall more energy. The schematic moves tonight give some hope against teams that have multiple non-shooters in the rotation.

3. Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro are leading the way.

Dec 1, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) and Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac (40) battle for possession as guard Tyler Herro (14) follows on the play during the first half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

If you want to take down the best of the best in the NBA, your best players need to be your best players. Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo were that in Charlotte on Friday night, and they were again tonight against the Detroit Pistons. Herro is letting the game come to him as well as we've seen from him in his young, yet impressive, career to this point. Limiting dribbles, attacking downhill, getting to the line, leveraging his jumper. But it's not just him, as Adebayo's scoring punch has been loud as of late. His three ball was dropping against the sagging Pistons defense, and he found some easy trips to the line. This Heat duo is leading the way as Miami continues an impressive five game winning streak.