Cavs' Kenny Atkinson Responds To Negative Darius Garland Comments
The Cleveland Cavaliers face the Indiana Pacers in second round of the NBA Playoffs after defeating the Miami Heat.
During postseason exit interviews, Heat forward Kyle Anderson said the Cavs played better in the series when All-Star guard Darius Garland didn't play. Cavaliers coach Kenny Atkinson was asked about the remark at practice.
"I don't know. I don't listen to that," Atkinson said. "I think we're better with our All-Star point guard personally."
Although Garland averaged 24 points and seven assists before missing the final two games with a toe injury, it's hard to ignore the difference in point differential. The Heat lost by a combined 30 points in the first two games, as opposed to a staggering 92 points in the last two games. Furthermore, the Cavaliers' defense allowed almost 27 fewer points per 100 possessions when Garland was off the floor in the series.
Originally, Garland told reporters earlier in the series that picking on Tyler Herro is a key to success for the Cavaliers.
Miami Heat Veteran Downplays Value Of Cavaliers' Darius Garland
The Miami Heat's season ended Monday as the Cleveland Cavaliers completed the most lopsided sweep in the NBA's history.
In the first two games, the Heat lost by a combined 30 points. In the last two games, they lost by a combined 92 points at home.
Heat newcomer Kyle Anderson was asked what changed between the first two games and the last two games of the first round series at optional exit interviews on Wednesday.
“You want my honest answer? I don’t mean to throw shots at anybody or even entertain what was going on between them but, I think, they looked like a better team without Garland on the floor," Anderson said. "Now I don't know the numbers or anything, but I think it played more into their favor once Garland wasn't on the floor, for them."
Garland called out "picking on Tyler Herro" as a key strategy for the Cavs earlier in the series, so this can come off as bad-mouthing the team that just beat them down. However, the numbers bare out his claims.
As 'The Dunker Spot's Nekias Duncan points out, the Cavaliers' defense allowed almost 27 fewer points per 100 possessions when Garland was off the floor in the series. During the regular season, the Cavaliers' defensive rating was about six points better when Garland wasn't out there.
Anderson elaborated on what changed for the Heat when Garland, a two-time All-Star who averaged 24 points and seven assists in the first two games of the series, was off the court.
"They were able to dictate the tempo, get more stops on defense. It was hard for us to score, they had more guys out there on defense so I think once we came across that it got kind of tough for us. ," Anderson said. "Every series is different, I'm not saying they’re better without Garland, he's obviously a really good player, I respect his game, but that was tough on us. Once Garland wasn't on the floor, offensively it got rough for us."