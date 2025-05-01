Miami Heat Veteran Downplays Value Of Cavaliers' Darius Garland
The Miami Heat's season ended Monday as the Cleveland Cavaliers completed the most lopsided sweep in the NBA's history.
In the first two games, the Heat lost by a combined 30 points. In the last two games, they lost by a combined 92 points at home.
Heat newcomer Kyle Anderson was asked what changed between the first two games and the last two games of the first round series at optional exit interviews on Wednesday.
“You want my honest answer? I don’t mean to throw shots at anybody or even entertain what was going on between them but, I think, they looked like a better team without Garland on the floor," Anderson said. "Now I don't know the numbers or anything, but I think it played more into their favor once Garland wasn't on the floor, for them."
Garland called out "picking on Tyler Herro" as a key strategy for the Cavs earlier in the series, so this can come off as bad-mouthing the team that just beat them down. However, the numbers bare out his claims.
As 'The Dunker Spot's Nekias Duncan points out, the Cavaliers' defense allowed almost 27 fewer points per 100 possessions when Garland was off the floor in the series. During the regular season, the Cavaliers' defensive rating was about six points better when Garland wasn't out there.
Anderson elaborated on what changed for the Heat when Garland, a two-time All-Star who averaged 24 points and seven assists in the first two games of the series, was off the court.
"They were able to dictate the tempo, get more stops on defense. It was hard for us to score, they had more guys out there on defense so I think once we came across that it got kind of tough for us. ," Anderson said. "Every series is different, I'm not saying they’re better without Garland, he's obviously a really good player, I respect his game, but that was tough on us. Once Garland wasn't on the floor, offensively it got rough for us."
Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Needs Absolutely Zero Fueling From Darius Garland
After the Miami Heat's Game 2 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday, two-time All-Star Darius Garland suggested targeting Heat All-Star Tyler Herro more often on defense.
On Friday, Herro responded.
"Yeah, I have enough fuel in me and in this locker room, around the organization and the building," Herro said. "I don't need any fuel from that guy over there."
Herro, averaging 27 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists through the first two games, had more to say on the matter. He looked down on the idea of Garland divulging his team's strategy to media members.
Although Herro has been targeted on defense since he was a rookie, Garland was an interesting messenger. The Cavs defense, over the last three seasons, is five points per 100 possessions better when he was off the floor this season.