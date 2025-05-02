Ex-NBA Exec Claim Miami Heat As Giannis Antetokounmpo Top Destination
With the Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks' seasons both coming to an end this week, many are wondering the direction each organizations are headed.
John Hollinger of The Athletic, formerly the Vice President of Basketball Operations for the Memphis Grizzlies, suggested a potential Heat-Bucks deal.
"So what do those options look like? We’ll first pause to consider yet another Lillard injury irony: It could possibly force the Bucks to trade [Giannis] Antetokounmpo for the Tyler Herro-Jaime Jaquez Jr.-Duncan Robinson package from Miami," Hollinger said.
The Indiana Pacers eliminated the Bucks in the first round of the playoffs for the second consecutive season. Antetokounmpo is on the other side of 30 while co-star Damian Lillard is sidelined indefinitely after a torn Achilles in the postseason. The Bucks have limited assets to upgrade the roster and veterans Brook Lopez and Bobby Portis are impending free agents this summer.
The Heat lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round in a historically lopsided sweep months after trading Jimmy Butler, who twice led them to the Finals.
Hollinger elaborated on why he listed Miami as a potential destination for Antetokounmpo.
Hollinger said, "The Heat will always come up as a potential destination, but Miami doesn’t have the pile of draft picks (on draft night this year, it can trade its first-round pick, 20th overall via the Warriors, plus unprotected firsts in 2030 and 2032) or alluring young players to get its foot in the door on a trade of this magnitude."
MORE MIAMI HEAT STORIES
Miami Heat Veteran Downplays Value Of Cavaliers' Darius Garland
Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Clears Up Surprising Jimmy Butler Comments
Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Heat and NBA. He can be reached at toledoalexander22@gmail.com. Twitter: @tropicalblanket