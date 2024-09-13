Championship Contender Made 'Couple Calls' About Blockbuster Trade For Jimmy Butler
Many championship-contending teams would kill for the opportunity to acquire Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler.
The Golden State Warriors are one team keeping an eye on this possible acquisition, considering the Heat were unwilling to extend his contract this summer. It's reported by The Athletic's Sam Amick the Warriors even made a 'couple calls' to Miami's front office this offseason.
"Jimmy Butler is going to be a free agent next summer. He didn't get an extension done. The Warriors, as you know, have interest there," Amick said on The TK Show podcast. "I think [they] probably made a couple calls during the summer. That name comes to mind."
It's apparent the Warriors are not yet ready to give up on the Stephen Curry era despite their four championships with him at the helm.
The addition of Butler could once again vault them among favorites in the Western Conference, but it would have to come through a trade. Considering their plethora of young players, highlighted by Jonathan Kuminga and Brandin Podziemski, finding an even trade is plausible. The Heat could begin building with three-time All-Star Bam Adebayo at the core while hoping their return as well as Jaime Jaquez Jr. continue developing.
The trade deadline is likely the last shot for the Warriors to acquire Butler, meaning this saga should play out by February.
