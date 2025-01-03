Charles Barkley Compares Jimmy Butler Situation To Another NBA Superstar
TNT analyst Charles Barkley has seen something similar to the Jimmy Butler situation with the Miami Heat.
He thinks the Heat are treating Butler the same way the Golden State Warriors did Klay Thompson. The Warriors weren't ready to spend big bucks to keep Thompson, trading him to the Dallas Mavericks.
"You know it is? Klay Thompson," Barkley said on Inside The NBA. "It's 100 percent the same situation as Klay Thompson. The Warriors said, `Klay, you've been great, great, great, but we can't pay you for what you used to be."
Barkley feels Heat team president Pat Riley is also treating Butler like he did Dwyane Wade in 2016. The Heat refused to pay Wade, so he left for the Chicago Bulls in free agency.
"They made a business decision," Barkley said. "Pat made the decision with Dwyane Wade. He's making the decision with Jimmy Butler. Jimmy is upset. What Jimmy is going to have to do is pack his stuff up."
Here's what else Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal had to say about Butler:
BARKLEY: It's one of the worst kept secrets in the world. This things has been over. The situation is this, Pat Riley is arguably the greatest ever. He's not going to pay Jimmy Butler. Jimmy Butler is upset. Jimmy has like a $55 million option for next year. It's great money but he wants an extension. Pat Riley let Dwyane Wade go past his prime. He's not going to pay Jimmy Butler. Jimmy is mad. He can get mad but this relationship has been over."
O'NEAL: I know from personal experience you can't bicker with Pat Riley. If Jimmy wants a trade, he'll definitely get traded. I agree with Chuck. I don't know about the contract. I don't want to talk about people's contract. Pat Riley runs the ship there, him and Mickey. If Jimmy wants to be traded and he said it publicly he's not happy there, Pat Riley will definitely oblige him."
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
