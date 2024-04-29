Inside The Heat

TNT's Chris Haynes Says Damian Lillard's Top Choice Was Staying In Portland During Miami Heat Saga Last Summer

Shandel Richardson

Apr 26, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) dribbles the ball against the Indiana Pacers - Trevor Ruszkowski/USA TODAY Sports
It has been almost a year since the Miami Heat were involved in one of the NBA's most drawn-out trade sagas.

The Heat spent all summer chasing former Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard. It ended up with Lillard being traded to the Milwaukee Bucks, leaving the Heat without any upgrading from the previous season.

TNT's Chris Haynes, who is close to Lillard, recently shed some light on the situation during an appearance on the Dan LeBatard Show. He said Lillard all along wanted to remain with the Trail Blazers and that the trade request to Miami was a ploy to get Portland to meet his needs.

It never happened, so Lillard kept hinting he was ready to join the Heat.

"He would have had to have gone public," Haynes said of forcing his way to Miami. "That's not in him, that's not in his DNA right there. He wanted to make things work in Portland. That was his first option but they weren't putting the pieces around him to give him a legitimate shot to contend for a championship, so the trade request was made behind the scenes." 

Lillard was supposed to make the Bucks instant title contenders but they are now on the verge of elimination. They trail the Indiana Pacers 3-1 in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs because Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo are dealing with injuries.

The Heat, meanwhile, acquired Terry Rozier near the trade deadline in an attempt to make up for Lillard. Neither team is in a good spot because the Heat are down 2-1 to the top-seeded Boston Celtics entering tonight's Game 4 while playing without Jimmy Butler and Rozier, who are both injured.

