Cleveland Cavaliers Had Glaring X-Factor In Game 1 Win Against Miami Heat
The Cleveland Cavaliers got their usual contributions from All-Stars Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland.
The difference, however, was the play of Ty Jerome. He finished with 28 points, five rebounds and three assists. The crew over at Five Reason Sports addressed it on its podcast.
GAME 1 TAKEAWAYS
The Miami Heat hung around for most of their playoff debut in Game 1 against the 64-win Cleveland Cavaliers, but things eventually unraveled in a 121-100 loss.
Here are some of my takeaways from the game:
Loss of Identity
The Heat's point-of-attack defense was poor with sloppy rim protection was sloppy and messy rotations. The man to man and zone defense couldn't get the job done. They allowed the Cavs to put up an offensive rating much higher than their already league-leading mark.
It all began with the Cavs' backcourt. Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland and Ty Jerome combined to convert on nearly 60 percent from the field while dishing out 12 assists to four turnovers.
In addition to the Heat giving up a 124 halfcourt offensive rating, they were also not the least bit disruptive. The Cavs finished with an assist-to-turnover ratio that far exceeds the best in the league.
A Real Test
Going up against a top 10 ranked defense, the Heat's offense also was not up to par. They finished the game scoring about 35 points per 100 possessions in the halfcourt.
The biggest difference overall was the Cavs putting up eight more shots within four feet of the rim (Heat put up just five), as well as 10 more threes. The Cavs also converted on 56 percent of their mid range shots.
The biggest individual indicator of their tough offensive night was Tyler Herro, who converted on just four of his 12 twos after having made impressive strides throughout the season countering teams running him off the three-point line. Herro also finished with just two assists and three turnovers.
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
Follow our coverage on Facebook
X: @ShandelRich