Colin Cowherd Boldly Claims Kevin Durant And Miami Heat Are Perfect Match
With Kevin Durant’s season officially ending, speculation regarding his next team continues to increase.
At 36, Durant is still defying Father Time, as he continues to display his ability to play at a high level. He finished the season averaging 26.6 points, six rebounds, and 4.2 assists on 52.7 percent shooting and 43 percent from three-point range.
In the later stages of his career, stability would best suit him. Playing for the Miami Heat would give him the chance to be the best player on the team while his role is almost strictly a scoring wing. Depending on how much they have to give up to acquire Durant, the Heat already have a team full of supporting players to surround a star player. Before being traded to the Golden State Warriors, Jimmy Butler led a core of Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro, and Erik Spoelstra, with Spoelstra as the coach, to three Eastern Conference appearances and two Finals appearances. As Adebayo and Herro have improved since then, Durant would fit in smoothly as another late-game closer.
On The Herd with Colin Cowherd, he explained how the Heat’s dominant performance against the Chicago Bulls proved Durant would be a perfect fit on their roster.
“As I am watching the game, I am thinking to myself, wouldn’t this be a great place for Kevin Durant?” Cowherd said. “Miami wins a lot. I know Miami is known as a sunny place for shady people, but the Heat are grown-ups. The Dolphins and the Marlins aren’t. The Heat haven’t missed the playoffs in back-to-back years for two decades. Nine conference finals in 20 years.”
FORMER NFL SUPERSTAR MAKES BOLD PREDICTION ABOUT MIAMI HEAT PLAYOFF CHANCES
Usually, many wouldn’t be surprised if the Miami Heat cause several upsets and make some noise in the playoffs.
Since 2020, the Heat have made three appearances in the Eastern Conference Finals and two in the NBA Finals behind Jimmy Butler. With him being on the Golden State Warriors, Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo have taken over as leaders of the team.
After their 109-90 victory against the Chicago Bulls, the Heat are one victory away from reaching their sixth consecutive postseason appearance. Unfortunately, they will face the Atlanta Hawks, who have beaten the Heat in their last two matchups in the Play-In Tournament.
On the Nightcap Show, Chad Johnson is confident the Heat will beat the Hawks and believes people shouldn’t be surprised if they make it out of the Eastern Conference.
“This is what you can expect from the Heat,” Johnson explained. “I don’t care who our matchup is, obviously. I’m going to tell you this, we might come out of the East. I don’t want anybody to be surprised. Now you saw what Bam Adebayo did tonight. You saw what Tyler Herro did tonight. You saw the contribution we got from everybody else. If the Heat come out of the East, I don’t want to hear nothing about anybody being surprised or that we can’t believe this happened. They let Jimmy Butler go, and they were still able to make it out of the East.”
LEBRON JAMES’S AGENT CLAIMS THERE WASN’T A “BIG 3” WITH MIAMI HEAT
Over a decade later, LeBron James’s four-year run with the Miami Heat remains among the greatest teams in the NBA's history.
The trio of James, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Bosh resulted in the Heat’s most successful run in franchise history. They won two championships and made four finals appearances. Before each season, they had the highest odds of winning a championship.
Bosh's great play and sacrifice were a significant reason for their impressive run. Despite arguably being a top-10 player in the league while on the Toronto Raptors, Bosh took a diminished role on the Heat as the third option behind James and Wade. He averaged 17.1 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 1.6 assists on 51 percent shooting and 30.2 percent from three-point range.
In an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, Rich Paul explained why Bosh's relegation to a role player with the Heat is why he doesn’t consider them a big three.
“I always love a big two,” Paul said. “I don’t really love a big three. People talk big three, but the big three thing has never really worked. And you’ll say, well, what happened in Miami? That wasn’t really a big three. There were three guys that went in the lottery, and they did really well individually on their teams, so they put up big numbers and had big accomplishments. But when you think about it, Bosh was the ultimate professional. He took a back seat and played a role in which, because he had such a high IQ and was such a professional as an individual, his approach to everything is what made that work.”
