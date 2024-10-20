Could The Miami Heat Sign Lonnie Walker?
Thirteen remaining teams, including the Miami Heat, have at least one roster spot available after they cut Isaiah Stevens, Nassir Little, and Zyon Pullin.
They could use that last spot to sign Lonnie Walker.
Over the last four seasons, Walker has averaged 11.2 points, 1.6 assists, and 2.3 rebounds on 42.3 percent field-goal shooting and 35.2 percent from three-point range.
As of right now, the Heat would use him no more than as a backup option off the bench and as a reserve in the case of injuries. It is one of the main reasons the Heat must sign him. Last season, they were in the top five in most missed games among all teams in the league. Despite having that many missed games, they were four wins against teams that missed the playoffs, such as the Chicago Bulls, Washington Wizards, Atlanta Hawks, etc, from being top three in the Eastern Conference. Walker could have provided the team's necessary boost in some of those games.
Another reason the team could use him is their bench rotations need more shot-creators. On the off-chance Jaime Jaquez Jr. doesn’t take the leap the team is expecting for his sophomore season, signing Alec Burks in the offseason makes him one of their only ones. The other shot creator besides those two would be Josh Christopher, who is on a two-way contract. Having a third in Walker would be crucial since he can also provide a spark off the bench with his scoring and high-flying athleticism, which Miami doesn’t have much of.
Bryan Townes is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at btownesjr@gmail.com or on X @bryantownesjr11. Follow our coverage on Facebook.