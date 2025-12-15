One Heat player possibly back into the rotation vs Raptors

Only one Miami Heat player is out tonight against the Toronto Raptors, and it's Pelle Larsson who was dealing with that ankle injury he endured against the Orlando Magic.

That immediately poses one question: who gets his minutes?

And well, there's a very clear answer. A 6'10 point forward who got a extension with the team before the season can now get his name called for regular minutes off the bench tonight.

It's been an uneven season for Nikola Jovic. Starting one day as a prominent option on the squad, before finding himself outside the rotation following some uneven play and constant switching role.

Nikola Jovic on his minutes:



“Last year, I was starting and then out of nowhere I'm not playing at all. And this year, too. You got to think about it. I started the first game, and the very next game I think I came off the bench as like a ninth man.



The way my minutes fall is… pic.twitter.com/5tgyzC7MMB — 𝙃𝙀𝘼𝙏 𝙉𝘼𝙏𝙄𝙊𝙉 (@HeatvsHaters) December 15, 2025

Jovic spoke about his uneven role to the Miami Herald, referencing that uneven role the last two seasons: "The way my minutes fall is really sad. I'm not trying to think about what they're thinking because I know it's hard for them, too.”

Yet his role might be clearer tonight. Leading a bench unit next to Jaime Jaquez Jr, Kel'el Ware, Simone Fontecchio, and Dru Smith.

The real question is about his offensive role in that unit. He's in a position where you don't want to do too much or too little. If he plays off the ball and doesn't overly force, his presnece won't be felt to the degree that forces his coach to present him with more minutes.

But you also don't want to overly press as an on-ball threat at the expense of throwing off the rhythm of others. It sounds cliche, but they need Nikola Jovic to simply be Nikola Jovic.

The mental side of this is the challenge, as he's undoubtedly at his best when he's confident and playing into a fast offensive rhythm.

Against this lengthy Raptors squad, they are going to need his downhill creation, both on the break and the half-court, in order to really get the offense back on track.

It's not often the Heat run a ten man rotation, but amid this recent skid, a spark needs to be found on that bench unit with Fontecchio struggling. Between the first half play of Jovic and Fontecchio, a second half nine man rotation can then be decided.

Also placing him into the right lineups is important: Kel'el Ware and Tyler Herro are two key names to keep an eye on as guys he really meshes with. It's in this team's best interest to get Jovic back playing at a high level, and work him back into the regular rotation over time.

Tonight has a chance to be an intro for that.