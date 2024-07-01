Inside The Heat

Data Shows Miami Heat Fans Are Some Of The Angriest In The NBA

The drafting of Kel'el Ware and Pelle Larsson were not well received among the Heat fanbase, per social media statistics.

Mar 15, 2024; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers center Kel'el Ware (1) reacts during the second half against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports / Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Analytics is a common tool in the NBA to determine and interpret statistical data.

Unfortunately, analytics can also be used to take the temperature of a fan base as to how content they are at times.

After the recent NBA Draft, the Heat fans were the third-most disgruntled across the league according to a study performed by the thesportsgeek.com gambling website, .

To say the Heat fans are upset would be an understatement. They apparently did not appreciate the selections of Indiana center Kel'el Ware in the first round and Arizona shooting guard Pelle Larsson in the second.

"The Miami Heat have had 1,248 negative tweets made about their 2024 draft selections since the start of the draft!," thesportsgeek wrote. "That is the third most negative reaction in the NBA."

According to the website, the Dallas Mavericks had the most upset fans with 2,022 negative tweets. They were followed by the Detroit Pistons, who had 1,907 upset fans take to X to voice their concern.

Heat fans are not only upset about the selections in the draft, but they have also voiced their concern over the fact Miami will not be a major player in free agency for a second straight year.

With the Orlando Magic improving their roster by agreeing to terms with free agent Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and the Heat only re-signing Kevin Love, expect more negative reaction on social media.

