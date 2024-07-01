Inside The Heat

Orlando Magic Adding Two-Time NBA Champion Makes It Tougher For Miami Heat In Southeast Division

Shandel Richardson

May 4, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (5) shoots the ball in the second half against the Minnesota Timberwolves during game one of the second round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
May 4, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (5) shoots the ball in the second half against the Minnesota Timberwolves during game one of the second round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports / Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Miami Heat have dominated the NBA's Southeast Division, winning 12 titles since 2004.

After failing to win it last season, the gap potentially widened Sunday when teams were allowed to negotiate with free agents. The Orlando Magic, who are the reigning division champs, are planning to add Denver Nuggets guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope once players are allowed to sign.

Caldwell-Pope gives the Magic an experienced scorer to pair alongside rising star Paolo Banchero and forward Franz Wagner. Last year Caldwell-Pope averaged 10.1 points and shot 40.6 percent from the 3-point line.

He won two championships, both against the Heat. In 2020, he was a key cog in the Los Angeles Lakers defeating Miami during the bubble season in Orlando. In 2023, he was a starter on the Nuggets team that knocked off the Heat in five games.

He should help the Magic improve on last year's 47-35 record after reportedly agreeing to a three-year, $66-million deal. They have one of the league's top frontcourts in Banchero and Wagner, who combined to average more than 42 points and 12 rebounds.

The Heat, meanwhile, are less flexible than the Magic and Philadelphia 76ers because of salary cap space. They are limited on who they can add as a free agent, so will have to likely part ways with Tyler Herro or Duncan Robinson for any chance of revamping the roster.

Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Inside The Heat. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com

Follow our coverage and updates on Facebook

Twitter: @ShandelRich

Published |Modified
Shandel Richardson

SHANDEL RICHARDSON

Shandel has covered the NBA since 2010, with previous stops at The Athletic and South Florida Sun-Sentinel.  He has covered six NBA Finals, one Super Bowl, the NCAA basketball tournament. He has also been a beat writer for the Miami Hurricanes and contributed on every major beat in South Florida since 2003, including the Miami Dolphins and Miami Marlins. He can also be read in the Sportsbook Review for gambling coverage from around the NBA. A native of Bloomington, Illinois, Shandel attended Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. He's also worked for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and Kansas City Star.  TWITTER: @ShandelRich EMAIL: shandelrich@gmail.com You can subscribe to our YouTube channel here Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here