Orlando Magic Adding Two-Time NBA Champion Makes It Tougher For Miami Heat In Southeast Division
The Miami Heat have dominated the NBA's Southeast Division, winning 12 titles since 2004.
After failing to win it last season, the gap potentially widened Sunday when teams were allowed to negotiate with free agents. The Orlando Magic, who are the reigning division champs, are planning to add Denver Nuggets guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope once players are allowed to sign.
Caldwell-Pope gives the Magic an experienced scorer to pair alongside rising star Paolo Banchero and forward Franz Wagner. Last year Caldwell-Pope averaged 10.1 points and shot 40.6 percent from the 3-point line.
He won two championships, both against the Heat. In 2020, he was a key cog in the Los Angeles Lakers defeating Miami during the bubble season in Orlando. In 2023, he was a starter on the Nuggets team that knocked off the Heat in five games.
He should help the Magic improve on last year's 47-35 record after reportedly agreeing to a three-year, $66-million deal. They have one of the league's top frontcourts in Banchero and Wagner, who combined to average more than 42 points and 12 rebounds.
The Heat, meanwhile, are less flexible than the Magic and Philadelphia 76ers because of salary cap space. They are limited on who they can add as a free agent, so will have to likely part ways with Tyler Herro or Duncan Robinson for any chance of revamping the roster.
