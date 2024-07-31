Inside The Heat

Derrick White Proving NBA Hall Of Famer Was Right About Team USA Needing Role Players

Shandel Richardson

Jul 28, 2024; Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France; United States guard Derrick White (8) talks to an official in the third quarter against Serbia during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade Pierre-Mauroy. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports / John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade is just beginning his career as a basketball broadcaster/analyst.

So far, he is proving he knows what he is talking about.

Earlier this month, Wade said Team USA needed role players to ensure a strong finish in the Olympics in Paris. Bam Adebayo led Wednesday's victory against South Sudan with 18 points, seven rebounds and two blocks while Derrick White had 10 points and three steals.

"I see Bron, I see Steph, I see KD and the list goes on and on," Wade said earlier this month on Carmelo Anthony's podcast. "I'm like, `Damn, that's a squad.' But then I know what that squad got to do to bring that gold back and it's a little harder because they have a squad. We had a squad but we had the right amount of role players at the same time with Michael Redd and Tayshaun Prince."'

Those words are especially true for White, who replaced the injured Kawhi Leonard. It was met with jeers because many felt the team needed another star like Jaylen Brown or Jalen Brunson.

Turns out, White is proving more valuable. He is the ultimate role player after playing in the shadows of Brown and Jayson Tatum the past few seasons for the Boston Celtics.

"Derrick White, I feel like has really justified his selection here. You can see watching the game how much Steve Kerr trusts him," NBC analyst Robbie Hummel said after the game. "I think it's important to know there was so much talked about with Grant Hill picking this team. Jaylen Brown was a name that was really talked about and understandably so because he has the resume and the accolades of making the team. But Derrick White does the little things. You've already got LeBron, you've KD, you've got Steph Curry. You need someone that's going to go out there and guard, play a role. Derrick White was fabulous in that first half."

So Wade is right so far.

