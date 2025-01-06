Inside The Heat

Did Jimmy Butler Spark A Trend Of South Florida Superstars Requesting Trades?

Anthony Pasciolla

Jan 2, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) warms-up before the game against the Indiana Pacers at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images / Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Just after the New Year, Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler requested a trade from the organization.

Butler's relationship with the Heat was trending in a negative direction for months, similar to the situation star wide receiver Tyreek Hill was having with the Miami Dolphins. It's possible Butler inspired the fellow South Florida superstar to also formally request a trade out of Miami.

Following the Dolphins' Week 18 loss to the New York Jets, Hill did not mince words about his future with the team.

"I'm opening the door," Hill began. "I'm out bro. It was great playing here, but at the end of the day I got to do what's best for my career. I'm too much of a competitor to be just out there."

Just like Hill, Butler's trade request came just hours after a loss. In the Dolphins star's case, it was a 32-20 defeat to Aaron Rodgers and the Jets while the Heat forward had a poor performance in a loss to the Indiana Pacers.

Here's the postgame comment that sparked Butler's trade request:

"I want to see me get my joy back from playing basketball, and wherever that may be, we'll find out here pretty soon," Butler said. "I'm happy here off the court, but I want to be back somewhat dominant. I want to hoop, and I want to help this team win. Right now I'm not doing that."

The stunning part came when Butler was asked a follow-up of "Can you get your joy back here on the court?" to which the six-time All-Star immediately responded "Probably not."

Anthony Pasciolla works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or follow him on X @AnthonyPasci.

