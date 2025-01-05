Indiana Pacers’ Path To Landing Jimmy Butler In Blockbuster Trade With The Heat
The Indiana Pacers were expected to sit well above .500 coming off a season where they reached the Eastern Conference Finals.
Instead, the Pacers are the No. 8 seed in the East with a record of 18-18. Indiana's front office made clear their intentions to compete for a title by signing star forward Pascal Siakam to a maximum contract extension last offseason.
If the Pacers decide there is a need to add a star alongside Tyrese Haliburton and Siakam, Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler is an ideal option. The Sporting News predicted the following trade between the Heat and Pacers could take place:
Heat receive: Myles Turner, Obi Toppin, Bennedict Mathurin and Jarace Walker
Pacers receive: Jimmy Butler
In terms of a win-now package, this offer from the Pacers is arguably the best. Turner and Toppin are established rotational pieces while Mathurin and Walker are still young enough to develop into stars.
The real question is would the Pacers be willing to part with this much depth in exchange for a 35-year-old in the last guaranteed year of his contract? The front office took the same risk with Siakam last season, so it's fair to assume they'd take the chance once again.
Anthony Pasciolla works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or follow him on X @AnthonyPasci.