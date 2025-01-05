Heat Land Elite Defender In Floated Trade Sending Jimmy Butler To Western Powerhouse
The Miami Heat are in the midst of exploring trade offers from around the league.
At first glance, the top teams in the NBA should be unable to pitch a strong return for the six-time All-Star. That is with the exception of the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Thunder general manager Sam Presti not only has a plethora of picks to move but also a handful of young talent. The Heat are looking for win-now pieces in a trade involving the 35-year-old star, which Oklahoma City could provide while also setting up their future.
The Sporting News' Stephen Noh floated the following deal between the Heat and Thunder:
Heat receive: Lu Dort, Isaiah Hartenstein, 2-4 first-round picks (Thunder have nine first-rounders they could move in any trade)
Thunder receive: Jimmy Butler
Dort and Hartenstein are the win-now pieces Heat team president Pat Riley is so desperately seeking. Dort is one of the league's top perimeter defenders while Hartenstein is a reliable big man with the ability to share the frontcourt with Bam Adebayo. The first-round picks simply sweeten the package.
The Thunder are already the No. 1 seed in the loaded Western Conference, so it's possible they have no intentions of shaking up the roster. However, Butler could provide them with a playoff-tested veteran with a desire to hoist the Larry O'Brien Trophy for the first time.
Anthony Pasciolla works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or follow him on X @AnthonyPasci.