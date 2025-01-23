Did Miami Heat Issues Began When Pat Riley Told Jimmy Butler To `Shut Up And Dribble?'
The Miami Heat feud with Jimmy Butler has brewed for a long time.
A local Miami Heat media personality believes it began last summer when team president Pat Riley called out Butler. While addressing the media at the end of the season, Riley told Butler to keep quiet about matters when he is not playing.
Butler was sidelined against the Boston Celtics in the playoffs but was captured in an interview saying the Heat would have won if he were healthy. Jeff Fox of Remix Sports Media said this is where the problems began.
"It got even deeper when Pat Riley basically told Jimmy to shut up and dribble," Fox said. " ... Riley told Jimmy, shut up, you're not playing. And Riles, this ain't back in the day when you can talk to athletes [like this]. Athletes nowadays have a lot of power."'
Fox believes Butler isn't playing as hard since he made the trade demands. He also feels the Heat haven't put a strong enough supporting cast around Butler even though they have All-Star caliber players like Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo.
"Jimmy has basically quit," Fox said. "He's playing but he's going through the motions. He don't care no more, not about the Miami Heat. He's like, this is what you're going to send me to battle with? These guys? They're great guys but we have no talent."
