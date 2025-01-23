Inside The Heat

Did Miami Heat Issues Began When Pat Riley Told Jimmy Butler To `Shut Up And Dribble?'

Shandel Richardson

Jan 19, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) walks off the court after greeting court-side friends following the victory over the San Antonio Spurs at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images
The Miami Heat feud with Jimmy Butler has brewed for a long time.

A local Miami Heat media personality believes it began last summer when team president Pat Riley called out Butler. While addressing the media at the end of the season, Riley told Butler to keep quiet about matters when he is not playing.

Butler was sidelined against the Boston Celtics in the playoffs but was captured in an interview saying the Heat would have won if he were healthy. Jeff Fox of Remix Sports Media said this is where the problems began.

"It got even deeper when Pat Riley basically told Jimmy to shut up and dribble," Fox said. " ... Riley told Jimmy, shut up, you're not playing. And Riles, this ain't back in the day when you can talk to athletes [like this]. Athletes nowadays have a lot of power."'

Fox believes Butler isn't playing as hard since he made the trade demands. He also feels the Heat haven't put a strong enough supporting cast around Butler even though they have All-Star caliber players like Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo.

"Jimmy has basically quit," Fox said. "He's playing but he's going through the motions. He don't care no more, not about the Miami Heat. He's like, this is what you're going to send me to battle with? These guys? They're great guys but we have no talent."

Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com

Shandel has covered the NBA since 2010, with previous stops at The Athletic and South Florida Sun-Sentinel.  He has covered six NBA Finals, one Super Bowl, the NCAA basketball tournament. He has also been a beat writer for the Miami Hurricanes and contributed on every major beat in South Florida since 2003, including the Miami Dolphins and Miami Marlins. He can also be read in the Sportsbook Review for gambling coverage from around the NBA. A native of Bloomington, Illinois, Shandel attended Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. He's also worked for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and Kansas City Star.  TWITTER: @ShandelRich EMAIL: shandelrich@gmail.com You can subscribe to our YouTube channel here Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here