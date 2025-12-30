Bold option should be on the table for the Heat's main rotation



The Heat had a month of free fall, but they’ve won three in a row (18-15) as 40% of the season is complete. They’ve notably recaptured some of the juice that they had when starting the year, and that synergy can’t be wasted.

Eventually, Tyler Herro (toe), who has missed eight nights in a row, will return, again, and it will be difficult to add onto something that is working. As of now, there is no timetable for his comeback, and in fairness to him, he is not solely responsible for the Heat’s drop-off, as the issues persisted even with him absent, and they only fell to fourth in pace in the five consecutive games (of six) he played.

Yet Jaime Jaquez Jr. is crushing rivals as a sixth man, Kel’el Ware’s game is getting stronger by the night and Andrew Wiggins plus Davion Mitchell’s pressure is crucial for the main rotation.

When Herro was starting, they went small in five outings with Adebayo and Wiggins as the two biggest players. Of course, it was a miniscule sample size, but that lineup could get caught in tons of mismatches because there's only so much everyone can guard up. Keeping Ware in the starting unit with Adebayo, takes pressure off the latter, letting him tag smaller players.

This is the time to try something

Considering the Heat's position at sixth in the East, two games behind the third seed, and their delicate vibrations, any options should be on the table, including bringing Herro off the bench.

It’s not a permanent solution, but it has worked for at least six noteworthy players:

John Havlicek was a key super sub for the Celtics’ 60s dynasty.

Kevin McHale, who was one of the most devastating weapons in NBA history and led the league in consecutive years in field goal percentage, came off the bench most of his career.

Manu Ginobili also came off the bench most of his career and sacrificed stardom for rings.

Former MVP (1975) Bob McAdoo, at age 30, averaged 16.7 points per game off the bench behind Kurt Rambis in 1982, helping the Lakers win a title.

Dennis Rodman only started 43% of the Bulls’ playoff games in 1998 en route to the title.

In 2014-15, Andre Iguodala only started the last three games of the Finals, yet he was a superior player to Harrison Barnes and still won the series MVP.

It’s always challenging to incorporate a big-time player into an offense. The Spurs brought Victor Wembanyama off the bench for the first six games of his return from a calf strain recently. The Warriors even did it briefly for three playoff games in 2022 when Stephen Curry came back.

Players serious about winning are not above a bench role, and Herro as a sub could create a significant advantage next to Jaquez. He would see more minutes against opposing reserves, which may boost his efficiency numbers, and he’s putting up All-Star-caliber work.

The Heat’s strength is depth, and unlocking the best combinations could take them from a cute team to one that could make real noise in the East playoffs, if Play-In Tournament seeding is avoided. Knowing when to fall back is a pivotal part of leadership, too.