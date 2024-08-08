Dwyane Wade Cannot Compare To Team USA Stephen Curry, Says NBA Champion
Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade stood out from the crowd with the 2008 'Redeem Team', but apparently cannot compare to another Team USA star.
Quinn Cook, a former teammate of Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, won two titles in his five-year NBA career. Playing alongside Curry for two seasons was enough to convince him the greatest shooter of all-time is superior to Wade (at least on the Olympic stage).
"D-Wade don't want no parts of Steph," Cook exclaimed on Above The Rim with DH 12. "I'm talking about the No. 1 point guard of all-time."
The room, including former All-Stars Dwight Howard and DeMarcus Cousins, erupted in shouts of disagreement. Many believe Wade's 2008 campaign alone trumps the on-going play of Curry in Paris.
Here's what Wade had to say about playing in the 2024 Olympics at 42 years old:
Wade was asked on social media how many points he would average on this Olympic team, at his age.
His answer was vintage.
"36 cups of water giving out, 50 high fives, 48 towels thrown to the players and nothing but jokes," Wade posted to X. "Because my ass can't play anymore. It's been over."
The Hall of Famer retired in 2019, averaging 22 points for his career. His passion now comes from praising his former peers rather than playing alongside them.
