Dwyane Wade Gives Best Destination For LeBron James Statue
LeBron James will have a statue outside some arena when he finally retires.
He has played for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers, winning titles for each franchise. When Wade was asked if James should have a statue outside the Kaseya Center in Miami, he gave perhaps a better answer.
"He deserves one right here in New York in front of the NBA offices," Wade said in a video posted on TMZ Sports. "He's one of the G.O.A.Ts."
No NBA player has ever had an impact on three different franchises like James. He won two championships in four straight Finals with the Heat from 2010-14. He then won a ring with the Cavaliers in 2016 before doing the same in Los Angeles in 2020.
WADE SIDES WITH LEBRON IN STEPHEN A BEEF
Wade is a father, so he knows how LeBron James felt when confronting ESPN's Stephen A. Smith last week during a game.
James was caught on video defending his son, Bronny, courtside to Smith for the Lakers versus New York Knicks game. James felt Smith was being too critical of Bronny.
Wade sided with James, who is a close friend and former teammate. Wade even said he had a conversation with Smith afterward.
He said he told Smith he would have reacted similarly.
"I told him if I was `Bron, I would have walked up on him the same way," Wade said in a video posted on TMZ Sports.
