Dwyane Wade Gives Blunt Reason For LeBron-Led Miami Heat Loss In 2011 NBA Finals
The Miami Heat endured one of the biggest upsets in NBA Finals history when they lost to the Dallas Mavericks in 2011.
It was the first year the Heat fielded a team with LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh, who were three of the top 10 players in the league. After taking a 2-1 lead, the Heat lost three straight games.
While speaking on a podcast, Wade offered his thoughts why things didn't go according to plan. He placed blame on the players and coach Erik Spoelstra.
"We got outplayed and we got outcoached," Wade said. "And if you go back and you ask the players, you go back and ask Spo, the coaching staff got outcoached and the players got outplayed."
Wade specifically pointed to Game 4 when the Heat were on pace to putting the series out of reach. The Heat led by double-digits in the second half before the Mavs rallied. The moment changed everything.
"When it came down to winning, we didn't close our games," Wade said. "At home, we're up 15. You don't lose that ... That's players and that's coaches. We got outcoached by Rick Carlisle and his staff and we got outplayed by Dirk and Jason Terry and J. Kidd."
MORE MIAMI HEAT NEWS
Miami Heat Acquire Future Hall Of Famer In Blockbuster Trade Proposal
Miami Heat Considered Among Top Destinations For Three-Time All-Star
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
Follow our coverage on Facebook
X: @ShandelRich