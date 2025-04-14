Miami Heat Considered Among Top Destination For Three-Time All-Star
With the regular season concluding, it may be time for the Miami Heat to look ahead toward the offseason.
The Heat look to fill a void left by Jimmy Butler after trading him to the Golden State Warriors at midseason. Help could come in the form of Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal.
Along with the Denver Nuggets, San Antonio Spurs and Warriors, the Heat could show interest in acquiring the three-time All-Star following an expected contract buyout this offseason according to Suns insider John Gamabadoro.
The Suns missed the playoffs with a Big Three consisting of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Beal. The three players combined are making almost $150 million. Phoenix is primed for a shake-up and could part ways with all three players.
Beal was traded to Phoenix after 11 seasons with the Washington Wizards. Beal signed a five-year contract extension worth $251 million with Washington during the 2022 offseason. His contract has kept teams from wanting to trade for him.
This season, Beal averaged 17 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists while shooting 49.7 percent from the field. He only started 38 games after being benched in January for the first time in nine seasons.
If Beal is bought out and signed by Miami to a cheaper contract, he could fit well in the Heat backcourt paired alongside Tyler Herro.
MORE MIAMI HEAT NEWS
Miami Heat Projected To Add 'Dynamic Guard' In Latest NBA Mock Draft
Miami Heat Considered Among Top Destinations To Acquire Former MVP
Sean Jordan is a contributor to Miami Heat On Sports Illustrated. He can be reached at sjorda06@syr.edu.
Follow our coverage on Facebook
X: @SeanKJordan