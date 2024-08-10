Inside The Heat

Dwyane Wade On LeBron James: "We Cannot Get Bored With His Greatness"

Shandel Richardson

Aug 8, 2024; Paris, France; United States guard LeBron James (6) celebrates during the second half against Serbia in a men's basketball semifinal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 8, 2024; Paris, France; United States guard LeBron James (6) celebrates during the second half against Serbia in a men's basketball semifinal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports / Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade was overly complimentary of close friend LeBron James after Saturday's Team USA victory against France in the gold-medal game.

Wade said James still amazes by being able to still dominate at this stage in his career.

"He can do everything on the floor," Wade said on the NBC broadcast. "He can score 30. He can get 15 rebounds. He can do all things. I think the thing so special about him is his continued to want to be great, the work that he puts in. It's the everyday. He's the first-in kind of person and he's the last-out kind of person and a leader."

James has accomplished just about everything possible in the sport. He's won four NBA championships. He is the all-time leading scorer in league history. This was his third gold finish in the Olympics.

"To be able to see him do this on this stage at 39 years old, possibly his last Olympics and just see him go out and live in this moment," said Wade, who teamed with James to lead the Heat to two titles in 2012 and 2013. "Every moment, you could tell he was embracing it. He was basking in this. He's put on one of the best careers of any sport of any human being that we've seen. To continue to do it over and over again, we cannot get bored with this greatness."

Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com

Follow our updates and coverage on Facebook

X: @ShandelRich

Published
Shandel Richardson

SHANDEL RICHARDSON

Shandel has covered the NBA since 2010, with previous stops at The Athletic and South Florida Sun-Sentinel.  He has covered six NBA Finals, one Super Bowl, the NCAA basketball tournament. He has also been a beat writer for the Miami Hurricanes and contributed on every major beat in South Florida since 2003, including the Miami Dolphins and Miami Marlins. He can also be read in the Sportsbook Review for gambling coverage from around the NBA. A native of Bloomington, Illinois, Shandel attended Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. He's also worked for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and Kansas City Star.  TWITTER: @ShandelRich EMAIL: shandelrich@gmail.com You can subscribe to our YouTube channel here Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here