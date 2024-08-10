Dwyane Wade On LeBron James: "We Cannot Get Bored With His Greatness"
Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade was overly complimentary of close friend LeBron James after Saturday's Team USA victory against France in the gold-medal game.
Wade said James still amazes by being able to still dominate at this stage in his career.
"He can do everything on the floor," Wade said on the NBC broadcast. "He can score 30. He can get 15 rebounds. He can do all things. I think the thing so special about him is his continued to want to be great, the work that he puts in. It's the everyday. He's the first-in kind of person and he's the last-out kind of person and a leader."
James has accomplished just about everything possible in the sport. He's won four NBA championships. He is the all-time leading scorer in league history. This was his third gold finish in the Olympics.
"To be able to see him do this on this stage at 39 years old, possibly his last Olympics and just see him go out and live in this moment," said Wade, who teamed with James to lead the Heat to two titles in 2012 and 2013. "Every moment, you could tell he was embracing it. He was basking in this. He's put on one of the best careers of any sport of any human being that we've seen. To continue to do it over and over again, we cannot get bored with this greatness."
