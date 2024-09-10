Dwyane Wade Pays Respect To Birthday Twin James Earl Jones
The passing of actor James Earl Jones Monday drew reactions from the famous to everyday people.
Jones died at the age of 93. Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade was among those to pay their respects to the fallen actor. Wade shared the two icons were born on the same day.
Here's what Wade posted on X: "Jan 17, 1931. An honor to share a date of birth with this iconic figure. Thank you for what you represented for us."
Jones starred in several top movies, including Field of Dreams, Coming To America, The Sandlot, The Lion King and Conan the Barbarian. He was also the voice for Darth Vader in Star Wars.
Jones won three Tony awards, including two Emmys and a Grammy. He also won an honorary Oscar in 2011 for lifetime achievement.
BUTLER ON THE TRADE BLOCK?
The Heat are faced with their biggest decision of the decade this year: trading or re-signing veteran superstar Jimmy Butler.
There's positives and negatives on either side, but CBS Sports believes a world where the Heat move Butler at the trade deadline is ideal. The front office adds serious return by moving him in February, rather than the 35-year-old leaving in free agency for nothing.
"There's a world in which the Heat could pivot to fully build around Adebayo, trading Butler while his stock is still high and recouping assets," CBS' Jasmyn Wimbish wrote. "It makes far more sense to try and pair Adebayo with someone whose on a similar timeline as him right now, rather than wait to see if Butler can stay healthy enough and waste the height of Adebayo's career."
There's an ongoing debate over Adebayo's ability to take on the role of No. 1 option. While the three-time All-Star would need to step up without Butler in the lineup, the Heat's depth could ease some of the pressure.
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Miami Heat On SI.
