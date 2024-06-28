Dwyane Wade Shows Full Support Of LeBron James Teaming With Son Bronny
Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade wasted no time before offering congratulations.
On Thursday, the Los Angeles Lakers drafted Bronny James with the No. 55 pick. It meant he could live out his NBA dreams while playing alongside his future Hall of Famer father, LeBron.
LeBron and Bronny are set to become the first father-son duo to play as teammates in the league. Wade gave his thoughts via social medial.
Here's what he posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, "One of the dopest moments in our sport! Congrats, Bronny!"
Bronny played one season at Southern Cal before a heart condition ended his freshman year. He averaged just 4.8 points and 2.8 rebounds on 36 percent shooting but still decided to enter the draft. Despite the stats, Bronny played well enough at the pre-draft combine in May to move up on some scouting reports.
The Lakers could have waited to sign Bronny as an undrafted free agent but general manager Rob Pelinka didn't hesitate to pull the trigger.
"The biggest moment in sports happened with the Lakers," Pelinka said at the Lakers' draft press conference. "And that's how we're built. And we're excited to see this story unfold."
Wade and James have a long history since becoming close friends when they were drafted in the same class in 2003. After playing seven seasons apart, they joined forces with the Heat in 2010. They led Miami to two championships in four straight trips to the NBA Finals.
