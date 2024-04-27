Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra Downplays His Impact On Series Against Boston Celtics
Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra rarely seeks attention for credit on his accomplishments.
He often downplays his role in team success, preferring to single out the players. As expected, Spoelstra refused to get caught up in the narrative of him being the X-Factor in their first-round series against the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference playoffs.
"I'm not out there playing," Spoelstra said. "It's a collective playoff spirit. The playoffs are so competitive. The margins for error are so small."
Spoelstra went to the forefront this week when a stat revealed he improved to 10-3 in Game 2s after losing the series opener. ESPN's Kendrick Perkins was among the many to gush over Spoelstra's adjustment.
"This is the moment y'all been telling the world y'all been waiting on," Perkins said after the Heat's win. "But damn it here my big dumbass go again knowing better, knowing that Erik Spoelstra and Joe Mazzulla is a damn matchup. Erik Spoelstra had them boys ready to go and they showed out in great fashion."
Even if Spoelstra won't discuss himself, his players have no problem speaking for him. They know there is a reason he's won two NBA titles in six Finals appearances and named one of the top 15 coaches in league history.
"Everyone knows what Spo does at this time of the year," Heat guard Tyler Herro said after Friday's practice. "We just try to let Spo do him and understand that he knows his adjustments he likes to make from game to game. We just follow his lead. He puts us in the right positions and we just execute."