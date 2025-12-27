Miami Heat-Indiana Pacers Injury Report, Betting Lines, How to Watch, Lineups & More

Game date, time and location: Saturday, Dec. 27, 8:00 p.m. EST, Kaseya Center, Miami, Florida

TV: TV: FanDuel Sports Network Sun (South Florida), FanDuel Sports Network Indiana

Radio: 104.3 FM (Miami/Ft. Lauderdale), ESPN 106.3 FM, (West Palm Beach), FOX Sports Radio 105.9 FM (Ft. Myers/Naples), 1450 AM (Suart), 97.7 FM (Florida Keys), WAQI 710 AM (Spanish-language broadcast, South Florida) 93.5 FM/107.5 FM The Fan (Indiana), 96.1 FM/1370 AM (Bloomington) 1380 AM (Fort Wayne), 92.5 FM/1340 AM (Muncie)

VITALS: The Miami Heat (16-14) and Indiana Pacers (6-25) meet for the first of three regular season matchups. Last season the teams split the series, 2-2. The Heat are 58-76 all-time versus Indiana during the regular season, including 43-25 in home games and 15-51 in road games.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Davion Mitchell

G Norman Powell

C Kel'el Ware

F Pelle Larsson

F Andrew Wiggins

PACERS

G Andrew Nembhard

G Ethan Thompson

C Jay Huff

F Bennedict Mathurin

F Pascal Siakam

Spread: Heat -7.5 (-110), Pacers +7.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Heat -350, Pacers +280

Total points scored: 230.5 (over -110, under -110)

INJURY REPORT

HEAT

Bam Adebayo: Day-to-day - Back

Tyler Herro: Out - Toe

Terry Rozier: Out - Not with team

PACERS

Isaiah Jackson: Out - Concussion

Aaron Nesmith: Out - Knee

Ben Sheppard: Out - Calf

Obi Toppin: Out - Foot

Tyrese Haliburton: Out - Achilles

QUOTABLE

Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra: "It was good to see our guys just dive into the process. It's tough in NBA seasons. You're always going to go through something and we've been through a rough patch together, but I really commend the group for just coming in on Christmas Eve, just to try to work to get things better.

It definitely helped having Pelle [Larsson] and [Nikola Jovic] available tonight, particularly with Bam [Adebayo] being out. But there was a collective spirit, you could feel it from tip-off and you could feel it in those swing moments when, inevitably, a team will come back and make a run and they're on their home-court, but we had responses pretty consistently throughout the course of the game and it was just good to see that effort level, the requisite level, and then, playing the right way offensively."

