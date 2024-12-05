Erik Spoelstra Gives Vague Estimate Of LeBron James Retirement Date
The clock is ticking on LeBron James' career.
It's just moving a lot slower than other NBA players. James, who the Los Angeles Lakers' star, is in his 22nd NBA season. There is no telling when his playing days end, especially because he continues to play at a high level.
James is averaging 22.3 points, nine assists and 7.9 rebounds. That includes 29 points, eight assists and five rebounds in Wednesday's loss to the Miami Heat.
While James doesn't jump as high, he's still more than capable of controlling a game.
"The size, the strength and the IQ," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. "His frame and the way he takes care of himself, he doesn't have to be the best. At one time, he was. We're not talking about the best athlete in the Association. He was the best athlete on the planet arguably."
Spoelstra, who coached James from 2010-14 in Miami, says James has plenty years left at this level. He sees no signs of James slowing down. His retirement will occur whenever he chooses to no longer play basketball.
That could be another 10 years.
"At this size and if he just wants to slow the game down and just play off his brain and IQ, he could do that for another decade," Spoelstra said before Wednesday's game at Kaseya Center. "I doubt he'll find interest in that but he could."
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
X: @ShandelRich