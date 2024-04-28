Inside The Heat

Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra On Game 3 Loss To Boston Celtics: "They Bullied Us"

s

Shandel Richardson

Apr 27, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra looks against the Boston Celtics in Game 3 - Jim Rassol/USA TODAY Sports
Apr 27, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra looks against the Boston Celtics in Game 3 - Jim Rassol/USA TODAY Sports / Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

For the second time in the series, the Miami Heat's fate was determined early.

They only scored 12 points in the first quarter on the way to a 104-84 loss Saturday to the Boston Celtics in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference playoffs. Heat coach Erik Spoelstra was blunt about the reason for the outcome.

The Heat weren't physical enough.

"Once they went up double digits, their pressure started to pick up," Spoelstra said. "They were the more physical team. They bodied us, they bullied us." 

The Celtics played like a team still stinging from Wednesday's loss in Game 2 while the Heat showed complacency. They lacked the intensity they normally show in these moments.


"They played with a lot more force than we did," Spoelstra said. "This is who can get to who .. They definitely got to us." 

The Heat were unable to accomplish anything they did in Game 2. Guard Tyler Herro wasn't a scorer or facilitator. The record 3-point shooting was non-existent. There was no offensive flow. An there were way too many turnovers.

It equated to the Heat's second 20-point defeat in the series.

"Once they started bullying us, bodying us and getting us out of any kind of triggers or action, it was easy to flatten us out at that point," Spoelstra said. "Nobody was open. We were left at the end of possessions just going one on one." 

The good news is the Heat have one more game at home to correct the issues. If not, returning to Boston down 3-1 all but ends the series.

Game 4 is 7:30 p.m., Monday at Kaseya Center.

Published
Shandel Richardson

SHANDEL RICHARDSON

Shandel has covered the NBA since 2010, with previous stops at The Athletic and South Florida Sun-Sentinel.  He has covered six NBA Finals, one Super Bowl, the NCAA basketball tournament. He has also been a beat writer for the Miami Hurricanes and contributed on every major beat in South Florida since 2003, including the Miami Dolphins and Miami Marlins. He can also be read in the Sportsbook Review for gambling coverage from around the NBA. A native of Bloomington, Illinois, Shandel attended Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. He's also worked for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and Kansas City Star.  TWITTER: @ShandelRich EMAIL: shandelrich@gmail.com You can subscribe to our YouTube channel here Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here